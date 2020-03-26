Hrithik Roshan buys N95 masks for BMC workers



Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War. (Photo: APH Images)

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has bought N95 and FFP3 masks for workers of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other caretakers as the country grapples with coronavirus pandemic.

“In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers… My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe,” Hrithik tweeted.

Two days ago, the actor posted a video on Twitter, asking his fans to practise social distancing. The WAR star had also mentioned other preventive measures against coronavirus.

In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers… 1/2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2020

My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2020

“Friends, today we are going through a difficult phase in our lives. Coronavirus is spreading fast and now we cannot set our face against this disease, the truth and the conditions. We have to face it and there are a few steps that can be taken that can stop the spread the coronavirus pandemic. The first step is to keep yourself and your hands clean. Please wash your hands with soap every hour. This is an easy way to stop the pandemic, so please do it,” Hrithik Roshan had said.

