Hrithik Roshan cracks up as mom Pinkie wants Koi Mil Gaya’s Jadu to come back. See pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie took to Instagram late on Monday to express her state of mind – she’s worried and wants Koi Mil Gaya’s alien named Jadu back in our lives. She posted pictures from the film too.

She wrote: “#Dear Jadu,we all miss you, we need you… please come back.” Reacting to it, Hrithik simply wrote “hahahahaha”. A number of fans of the film wrote back; one said “Awww… yes definitely! I think, Jadu is back on earth. Hrithik must be hiding him somewhere” while another said “#needofthehour #jaadu”. Yet another said how “we need Krrish the most now”. A fourth person said, “We need Jaadu Ka Jaadu with The Great Scientist Rohit Mehra…”

Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in prominent roles, was a story of a mentally challenged young man who befriends an alien and together they solve problems. The film has parallels with Hollywood hit ET the Extra-Terrestrial, as well as Satyajit Ray’s The Alien, loosely based on a short story written by Ray called Bankubabur Bandhu (Banku Babu’s Friend or Mr. Banku’s Friend).

Hrithik, like many from his fraternity, is staying home with his family including his sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan – and ex-wife Sussanne Khan due to the lockdown put in place for the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been sharing pictures from their time at home.

Pinkie Roshan’s post on which Hrithik reacted.

Hrithik had mourned the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and close family friend. He had written: “Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called. I don’t think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me . Every time dad called and said “chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you “, I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room , preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which.”

“You gave me strength at my weakest moments. It felt so god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my work. That It made me believe in myself. Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort , thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes , thank you for that consistent support and encouragement Chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you.”

“Thank you for being my childhood , for literally shouting out loud into my ear drums about the importance of hard work. And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said . I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So so much.”

