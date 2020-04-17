Hrithik Roshan, Dimple Kapadia, Suniel Shetty — here are 5 Indian actors who are making their International debuts in 2020 | Bollywood Life

Bollywood and Hollywood’s gap has almost vanished. This has been possible because of stars like Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Irrfan Khan, Ali Fazal, and Anupam Kher who have redefined how actors from the subcontinent are perceived, it’s refreshing to see producers as powerful as the Russo Brothers placing their bets on Extraction – starring a host of Indian actors. In 2020 alone, Hrithik Roshan, Dimple Kapadia, Suniel Shetty and some of our other promising actors are all set to make their international debut in big-ticket movies. Here’s a list of actors who are making their International debuts in 2020. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Hrithik Roshan extends support to CINTAA to help daily earners; donates Rs. 25 lakh

Priyanshu Painyuli

He made is debut in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi. Priyanshu Painyuli, despite having a string of Bollywood movies in his kitty gave his nod to Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction. One look at the trailer and you know how brilliantly the actor has transformed himself from playing the boy next door in Netflix's Upstarts to the menacing drug lord in Extraction. As the film gears up for a release this month, he surely has all eyes on him.

Pankaj Tripathi

Angrezi Medium actor Pankaj Tripathi too makes his international debut with Extraction. It’s a prestigious project that had his heart from the narration itself and the actor wanted to take out time for this. Despite being between shoots of Kabir Khan’s 83, The Kargil Girl which is the biopic of Gunjan Saxena and Mimi, the actor shot for a schedule in Thailand for the film. He’s surely on a roll.

Suniel Shetty

The actor is in the best phase of his career as he started shooting for his Hollywood debut Call Centre in which Suniel plays a Sikh cop. The film directed by American-Chinese filmmaker Jeffery Chin is inspired by a real-life incident when an Indian police officer busted a multimillion-dollar call center scam. The film will star him in the lead and the film was shot in Hyderabad over the last 6 months.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia will be seen in Nolan’s next Tenet which was shot in Mumbai amongst other places. The film also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Who doesn’t want to be a part of Nolan’s films?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is yet to announce his Hollywood debut project, but it’s admittedly in the vicinity as the actor has been signed by US-based Gersh Agency. He has said to be reading a lot of projects and is looking for the right one to make the crossover. Word in the industry is that Hrithik is looking at tapping into other international markets as well over the years.

