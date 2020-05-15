Hrithik Roshan fasts for 23 hours to stay healthy, shares his lockdown look

Actor Hrithik Roshan is keeping health and fitness first even during the lockdown. On Friday, he shared a new post on Instagram about how he pulled off a 23-hour fast.

“23hour fast. #healthyliving #resilience #disciplineequalsfreedom,” he wrote in his post which included a new selfie and a screenshot of an app monitoring his fast. The selfie shows Hrithik winking for the camera. The hair on his temples and in his beard appear to be greying amid the lockdown.

Not just Hrithik, but other actors such as Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and even filmmaker Karan Johar have shared pictures of themselves acing the salt and pepper look for the lockdown. Hrithik’s fans were once again impressed by his great looks. “Beautiful pic sir,” wrote one. “Looking handsome,” wrote another.

Hrithik is in lockdown with his two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and his ex wife Sussanne Khan. He recently made a contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police personnel on duty.

The Mumbai Police thanked the 46-year-old actor for the gesture and tweeted,” Thank you @iHrithik for this thoughtful gesture of delivering hand sanitisers for Mumbai Police personnel on duty. We are grateful for your contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of our frontline warriors. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation.”

Expressing gratitude to the police forces, the War actor wrote in response to the tweet , “My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty.”

