Hrithik Roshan Performed At An Awards Show Without Rehearsals Owing To The COVID-19 Outbreak

In a normal setting, usually all performances at an awards night happen after a series of rehearsals beforehand. However, the current situations we are in did not permit that for actor Hrithik Roshan. He recently performed at the Zee Cine Awards that happened on March 13th. The show was taped for television and was cancelled for the general public so as to avoid mass gatherings.

This act was a special one for Hrithik as it marks 2 decades of him being in the industry, and is all set to take us down memory lane as he performs to some of his most iconic numbers. Incidentally, it is the same stage where he gave his first-ever performance many years ago. But what really has us rooting for him is the fact that he danced on stage with little to no rehearsals. He took to his social media handle to reveal the information, sharing a snippet of his upcoming performance. He wrote, “What fun. The no rehearsal performance. Courtesy threat of the virus.

Airs tonite. Feedback shall be highly appreciated . Love. ”

Rehearsals or no rehearsals, he kills it anyway, right? We sure are going to catch this performance on Zee Tv tonight!

Hrithik has been constantly speaking to his followers about taking all the necessary precautions in these tough times. He even posted about how his ex-wife Suzanne Khan, moved into his home so they could parent their kids together amidst the lockdown.