Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar share favourite 90s movies, Andaz Apna Apna and Govinda films are clear winners

As all films and shoots stand cancelled amid lockdown, Bollywood celebs are now reminiscing about the films they worked in or loved watching in the 90s. As Twitter India asked users to share their favourite 90s film, Kajol kickstarted the conversation by sharing her favourite movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and nominated five of her industry friends to share their favourite movies as well.

Kajol took to Twitter on Thursday and revealed her favourite movies were Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and went on to nominate Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar to name their favourite film. Ajay tweeted in response, “So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm”.

So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove https://t.co/QYhEzjbDvA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 14, 2020

On being nominated by the Tanhaji actor, Akshay Kumar also reacted, “…so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna.” His actor turned writer wife Twinkle Khanna called Govinda her idol and wrote, “Fortunately I am a Govinda fan so I would have to say I loved every good and terrible movie starring my idol in the 90s- along with what seems to be everyone’s favourite – Andaaz Apna Apna but only because Govinda also had a guest appearance in it.”

Fortunately I am a Govinda fan so I would have to say I loved every good and terrible movie starring my idol in the 90s- along with what seems to be everyone’s favourite – Andaaz Apna Apna but only because Govinda also had a guest appearance in it 🙃 https://t.co/lYPrkQQtSO — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 15, 2020

Hrithik Roshan too joined in the conversation and shared, “Mine has got to be KARAN ARJUN . It was the first film I experienced from scripting , assisting till the first show in Chandan . My joy was unmatched when the audience went crazy.” Ranveer Singh also shared his love for the era and wrote, “90’s is the decade that defines me! I love everything 90’s ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture! Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90’s are JUDWAA & RAJA BABU.” Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter to call Agneepath, starring father Amitabh Bachchan, his favourite film.

Thanks Bro braz. Mine has got to be KARAN ARJUN . It was the first film I experienced from scripting , assisting till the first show in Chandan . My joy was unmatched when the audience went crazy . https://t.co/sXzwvTsP1X — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 15, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana couldn’t name just one film and went on to share, “I’m a 90s kid. I think Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander is a cult. So is DDLJ. Can’t miss Rangeela also. Sigh. Too many classics.” His author wife Tahira Kashyap added, “And I was a selective 90’s kid! Multiplex audience in a single screen theatre for me it’s Lamhe, Dil Se and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai!”

Also read: Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Actor said husband Sriram Nene hadn’t watched her films, recognised only Amitabh Bachchan at wedding

Kriti Sanon too couldn’t decide on one favourite film and shared, “Lovvveee 90s!!! too difficult to pick 2 films.. well i love DDLJ alottt.. but since u’ve said it.. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Aapke Hain Koun! Umm.. can i pls add Andaz Apna Apna too.” Joining the bandwagon, Arjun Kapoor also revealed, “90s, what a filmy decade. Performing arts, 2 of my favorite films from 90s are Main Khiladi Tu Anari & DDLJ.”

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan-starrer Andaz Andaz appears to be a clear winner while there are also many votes for Kajol and Shah Rukh’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more