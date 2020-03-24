Hrithik Roshan recalls sleeping under the stars with his sons, gives a shout out to their guide, ‘I hope you are safe and well’

Hrithik Roshan, who is spending time with his kids amid coronavirus lockdown, has posted a throwback picture from one of their many adventurous holidays on Instagram.

Looking back at the trip, Hrithik posted a picture from the time when they slept under the night sky with no soul in sight. The monochrome picture shows just a foldable cot placed amid the vastness of empty terrain. Hrithik and his boys: Hrehaan and Hridaan can be seen standing besides it while posing for the camera.

Talking about the picture, Hrithik wrote, “Throwback to different kind of self isolation when we slept under the stars with nobody around for miles except foxes, wildebeest, snakes and lizards.” He further talked about the place, “The Makgadikgadi Pan is a salt pan situated in the middle of the dry savanna of north-eastern Botswana. It’s one of the largest salt flats in the world. An area larger than Switzerland. .Adventures of 2015. #neverstopexploring #neverstopcreating #adventurers #BFF #staycurious #funtakeswork.”

The actor went on to drop a message for their guide in Botswana, named Super. Asking about his well-being in the times of coronavirus outbreak, he wrote, “The name of our guide was Super. My dear Super if you happen to see this , I hope you are safe and well. Ray, Ridz and myself remember you fondly.”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan watches sons play amid coronavirus lockdown, says ‘Couldn’t ask for a better view’. See pic

A day before, Hrithik shared a picture of his sons playing with their pet dog while he remained busy in reading a book. On Sunday, actor joined his neighbour Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the trio was seen standing on the walls and banging plates with a ladle to salute the spirit of the relentless workers who care for patients suffering from the coronavirus.

Post his consecutive back to back hits Super 30 and War, Hrithik hasn’t announced a new project but is said to be planning the fourth instalment in the Krrish franchise. He has, however, signed with agency to venture into Hollywood.

Follow @htshowbiz for more