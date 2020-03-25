Hrithik Roshan says ex Sussanne Khan has temporarily moved in with him to co-parent sons during lockdown, see pic

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposing a 21-day nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic, Sussanne Khan has temporarily moved in with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan so that their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan can be with both parents.

Hrithik thanked Sussanne for being “supportive and understanding” in a heartfelt note shared on his Instagram account. He wrote, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.”

“It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children,” he added.

Hrithik lauded Sussanne for putting the interests of Hrehaan and Hridhaan first. “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting,” he wrote.

“Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart,” the actor concluded his post.

Hrithik and Sussanne ended their marriage of more than 13 years and got divorced in 2014. However, they continue to be on extremely friendly terms and go on lunch and dinner dates, family holidays and movie outings with their children.

Hrithik and Sussanne’s closeness sparked rumours that they were planning to give their marriage another shot. However, she clarified on Twitter that they will never rekindle their relationship. “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority,” she wrote.

