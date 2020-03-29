Hrithik Roshan shares a video of son Hrehaan’s birthday in this time of social distancing; Tiger Shroff calls it amazing | Bollywood Life

Hrithik Roshan is spending quality time at home with his kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In fact, Sussanne Khan has also moved in as it will help them co-parent better in these times of quarantine. It was Hrehaan’s birthday yesterday and they celebrated keeping in mind all the rules of social distancing. The birthday boy got a lovely cake baked by Suranika. In the video, we can see Rakesh – Pinky Roshan, Sunaina and others greeting the boy. Many celebs like Sonali Bendre, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff wished Hrehaan. Tiger commented, “This is amazing! Belated Happy birthday to Hrehaan!” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sussanne Khan’s birthday wish for her ‘Ray of sonshine’, Hrehaan is beautiful — watch video

In this period, Hrithik has been spending quality time with his sons. He also shared a workout video where we could see his pet Zane. The superstar is one doting dad. In an interview to BollywoodLife, he had revealed how he values his kids' opinion on his work. He said his kids' gave a perfect rating to the trailer of WAR and predicted a huge success. They are huge fans of the Marvel franchise and often give ideas for the next installment of Krissh as well.

Hrithik had shared a video from their holiday in Botswana, South Africa some days back. It was a glimpse from their vacation where they lived in isolation in the surreal and stunning Makgadikgadi Pan, which is right in the middle of a savannah. You can see herds of wild animals there. He also gave a shout-out to their guide, Super. Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!