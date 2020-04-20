Hrithik Roshan shares secrets to working out at home during lockdown: ‘One doesn’t need a gym to workout’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a detailed overview at his workout routine during lockdown, and you don’t even need a gym at your home to follow it. “I am a believer in making the best of whatever situation you are in,” Hrithik told GQ in an interview.

“A gym where you find the motivation of watching others, equipment for all kinds of muscle groups is great. But the bottom line is if you have to work out, and there is no gym, then we follow the mantra that one does not need a gym to workout . I mean just the floor can be enough if you do a little search on all possible floor exercises! So no excuses,” the actor said.

Hrithik is currently observing the nationwide lockdown at his home, with his two sons and ex-wife Sussanne, who moved in with him to be able to be with their kids. Hrithik in a recent social media post had appreciated Sussanne’s commitment to raising their children together, even during difficult times.

Hrithik continued, “These days I do a yoga stretching routine in the morning. Which takes about an hour. And my evening workout is circuit training combining 5-6 exercises which have weights, functional all included. My usual workout is a combination of strength training, cardio and weights.”

The actor also stressed about the importance of maintaining a healthy diet to boost one’s immunity. Previously, the actor had shared a workout picture from his home gym, and also of his father, Rakesh Roshan, working out at home.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan sweats in the gym with his dog in tow, fans say ‘Krrish shaheb antidote banwado yaar is virus ka’

Hrithik has also pledged to facilitate 1.2 lakh cooked meals for the underprivileged during the lockdown, in collaboration with an NGO. He wrote in a tweet addressing the organisation, “I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more