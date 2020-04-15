Hrithik Roshan supports paparazzi amid coronavirus pandemic



Hrithik Roshan has lent his support to photographers amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently lent his support to paparazzi from lower-middle-class families. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani thanked Hrithik for helping the photographers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post, Bhayani mentioned, “The entire world is right now in crisis, there was already the issue of a downturn due to which there were salary cuts, jobs were at stake and media houses were shutting down. Now with this virus, it has devastated all of us. I have a huge team on the ground which works tirelessly to capture the celebrities. But now with this crisis, my only source income has stopped and it has become extremely difficult to keep my family as well as 15 plus families who were all supported on the income I generated through the subscription of my pictures and the paid posts of my Instagram. In such dire straits actor, Hrithik Roshan on his own came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower-middle-class families.”

Viral Bhayani stated that while actors have been making donations to the fund made to support daily wage workers of the film industry, they have not been able to benefit from it because photographers do not belong to an association.

“I’m grateful to Hrithik for helping us in our crisis time. Many other actors have come forward and supported the film industry, but since we do not belong to any film association or trade union – we could not get the benefit which many other leading actors have come forward and announced. #hrithikroshan,” the post concluded.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, three top film bodies – the Producers Guild of India (Guild), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) joined hands to support daily wage workers in the film industry. They have set up a relief fund to provide financial assistance to workers who have been impacted due to the nationwide lockdown.

So far, celebrities like Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Salman Khan and others have pledged support to the daily wage workers.

