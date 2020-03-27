Hrithik Roshan sweats in the gym with his dog in tow, fans say ‘Krish shaheb antidote banwado yaar is virus ka’

Hrithik Roshan has always been working out at home and continues to do so even during the countrywide lockdown. The actor has shared an adorable picture from his indoor gym with his dog in tow.

Hrithik can be seen lying on the floor as he looks at his dog who comes close to the camera. He captioned it, “Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy . .#stayhome and #loveyourdog #resilience #followtherules #coexist #coronavirus.”

Interestingly, many of his fans asked the actor to help in save the world, just like he did in his Krrish series. A fan wrote, “Krish shaheb Antidote banwado yaar is virus ka.” Another called him Rohit, his character name in films such as Koi… Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3, said, “rohit yrr bacha le duniya ko.”

For the uninitiated, Hrithik’s character Rohit/Krrish had to deal with a deadly virus created by the antagonist in the film Krrish 3.

Hrithik however, did his bit by coming forward to help out coronavirus warriors. The actor had tweeted on Wednesday, “In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in to his house to co-parent their kids: Hrehaan and Hridahan during the 21-day lockdown. He had written a long note on Instagram thanking her for being “supportive and understanding”. He had written, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.”

