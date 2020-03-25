Hrithik Roshan thanks Sussanne Khan for temporarily moving in with him



Hrithik Roshan’s post for Sussanne Khan received a lot of love from several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday thanked his ex-wife Sussanne Khan for temporarily moving in with him so that their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan do not miss out on the company of both their parents during the 21-day lockdown across India.

In a long and heartwarming Instagram post, Hrithik posted an image of Sussanne who is sitting on a bed at his home. The War actor wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.”

Sussanne Khan replied on the post, “This time, in the history of mankind, will be an eye opener for everyone.”

The post attracted reactions from their industry friends as well. Rohit Roy wrote, “Hrithik, you and @suzkr are what the greatest love stories are written about .. lots of love and warmth to ya’l and hugs to the hrehaan and hridaan…” Tiger Shroff commented, “Amazing so much to learn from ! And woah monkey bars in your house🔥🔥😍😍” Others who reacted include Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000. They divorced in 2014, but continue to hold joint-custody of their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

