Hrithik Roshan wishes happy birthday to 4-year-old fan who thinks he also has six fingers: ‘Too sweet’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan made a four-year-old boy’s birthday extra special by sending him a message. A social media user took to Twitter, where she shared a video of her toddler son talking about her favourite actor Hrithik.

She captioned it: “Sir @iHrithik My son Ved turns 4 today. He is a big big fan of yours and thinks himself as you . If you could please wish him, he will be extremely happy. Here is his fan moment just for you.” To which, Hrithik replied: “Too sweet. Belated birthday wishes to Ved…all my love.” In the video, the sweet child answers his mother’s questions one by one. He says his name is Hrithik, has green eyes and six fingers like his favourite actor. However, he actually has dark eyes and five fingers only.

Too sweet. Belated birthday wishes to Ved…all my love 🤗 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 17, 2020

Amid lockdown due to coronavirus, Hrthik has decided to provide 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for those who are unable to provide for themselves in these times of Covid-19 lockdown. Hrithik has also provided N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers and caretakers. has been proactively looking for ways to help the people of the country in this battle against the coronavirus and has He has been educating his fans in various ways to ensure that correct messages are reaching more and more people.

Recently, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a video of his dad Rakesh Roshan, sweating it out all by himself in the gym. Lauding the filmmaker’s enthusiasm and commitment, Hrithik wrote: “Alone. But at it ! @rakesh_roshan9 #70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool. This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else . My daily dose . Give him a shout guys.”

