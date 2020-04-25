Hrithik Roshan’s Mother Pinkie Is Setting Fitness Goals In Latest Video

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s parents, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie are defying age norms with their current workout sessions.

In a recent video, we saw Pinkie’s face clammed with sweat as she speaks to the camera. She says, “This is so beautiful, we see plants, flowers… sunset. So beautiful. I hope you are walking with me. Not just walk. Walk, jump, climb the steps, whatever. Just do it. Your body needs to move. Your body needs to flourish too. Look at the mother nature, just never stops.”

In the second entry uploaded by Pinkie, she spoke about how she started walking backwards. “It is so good for your hamstrings, you can feel the stretch. You can feel the burn, and how! It is amazing!”

She captioned her post as, “peaceofmind #be in gratitude always# signingoff #stay blessed#.”

Not long ago, Hrithik shared a clip of Rakesh Roshan working out. “Alone. But at it!@rakesh_roshan9#70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool. This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else. My daily dose. Give him a shout guys,” read the caption.

On April 22, Hrithik’s parents, Rakesh and Pinkie celebrated 49 years of their marriage. The Super 30 actor took to his social media handle to mark this occasion in a special way.

Hrithik shared a sweet wish for the parents. “The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors ! Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020#familyspirit #bethereforeachother #naturalhairnotwigs #49years @rakesh_roshan9 @pinkieroshan,” he wrote.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter – Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter,

Instagram,

Facebook,

Telegram,

TikTok and on

YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365