Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, inspired by Vidyut Jammwal — read deets | Bollywood Life

Action Star Vidyut Jammwal who is a fitness icon, an inspiration to people of all age groups, has now inspired Pinkie Roshan who herself is a fitness enthusiast. Vidyut has been making the most of his time during this lockdown by educating people about what wonders a human body can do if utilized in the right way through his Instagram live sessions. Also Read – Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie gives the cutest welcome to Jamai Raja actress Sara Arfeen Khan’s twins – watch video

Pinkie Roshan, mother of superstar and another fitness enthusiast, Hritik Roshan, has been inspired and motivated by action star Vidyut Jammwal. Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote: “learnsomethingnew # @mevidyutjammwal #your tips on training movement flexibility, how to deal with injuries and heal#the constant smile thru out are amazing#im motivated n inspired to another level#truly inspired #god bless you#keep moving#”. Check out her post below: Also Read – Little Hrithik Roshan’s carefree dance moves to Amitabh Bachchan’s Laawaris song prove he is the best baraati ever!

Earlier Vidyut had also opened up on relationship rumours with his Commando 2 and 3 costar, Adah Sharma. A Twitter user had asked Vidyut: “Are you and Adah are ‘just friends’?” Also Read – On his birthday Hrithik Roshan cuts cake with ailing father Rakesh Roshan as he is up and about smiles

Vidyut was quick to respond. He said: “‘Just friends’ not at all ..we are courageous, kind,intuitive, focused, greatful, open minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, Educated, happy, calm, quite and BEST FRIENDS.. I wish upon you someone like u @adah_sharma.”

“Just friends “ not at all ..we are courageous,kind,intuitive,focused,greatful,open minded,unassuming,considerate,sharing,Educated,happy,calm ,quite and BEST FRIENDS..I wish upon you someone like us @adah_sharma https://t.co/4FY9XTGvLk — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 23, 2020

This came right after Adah had posted: “My TED talk !! Tell me what u think ! I’m free now I will read all youtube comments loooollll”. A lot of her followers found the video “awesome”. Praising her, Vidyut recommended others to watch it too and he wrote: “My personal favourite..articulate and funny..A must watch.”

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will soon be seen in Khuda Hafiz, his first out-and-out romantic movie, with a bit of action thrown in for obvious reasons.

