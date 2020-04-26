Hrithik Roshan’s throwback pic from Fiza sets is a treat for his fans, he says ‘overwhelmed looking at this’

Actor Hrithik Roshan retweeted a rare picture of himself from the sets of his 2000 film, Fiza. The photo shows him posing for the camera with other crew members.

The picture was shared by film’s director Khalid Mohamed on Twitter. “PIYA HAJI ALI.. was first day of shoot with HRITHIK ROSHAN as AMAAN in FIZA, now streaming on NETFLIX. Do have a look,” he wrote. The sepia toned photo shows Hrithik in a white kurta pyjama.

Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set @Jhajhajha https://t.co/oZrtEQJbp3 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020

Retweeting it, Hrithik wrote, “Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set.” Khalid replied, “Dugs baba. For me u have always been God’s own child. I was blessed. N u know my duas wth u till eternity come.”

Hrithik’s fans loved seeing the photo. “Beauuuuuuuutiful this song & this place in Mumbai @iHrithik look at ur face … full of His Noooor,” wrote a fan. “#Fiza is like littl diamond shinning into d dark..my fav frm your early movies Unforgetable experiance.#Amaan forever in my heart Thank u, with love,” wrote another.

FIZA streaming on NETFLIX…do have a look. N can say without any doubt that Karisma Kapoor is the best actor I’ve ever worked with. Spontaneous , she wld grasp the core of every scene instinctitively. pic.twitter.com/EE34drPRB1 — khalid mohamed (@Jhajhajha) April 24, 2020

Khalid also shared a picture of Karisma Kapoor from the film and wrote, “FIZA streaming on NETFLIX…do have a look. N can say without any doubt that Karisma Kapoor is the best actor I’ve ever worked with. Spontaneous, she wld grasp the core of every scene instinctitively.”

Fiza was Hrithik’s second release after his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. It starred Hrithik as Karisma’s younger brother who turns to terrorism. It earned Hrithik a Filmfare nomination in Best Actor category while Karisma won the award in Best Actress category. Jaya Bachchan played their mother and won the Best Supporting Actress category.

