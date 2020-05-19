HTC to launch Apple AirPods-like true wireless earphones

Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC is planning to jump on the bandwagon of the true wireless earphones trend. The company is planning to launch new earbuds called U Ear which will look similar to Apple’s AirPods.

Android Police managed to spot the new earphones on regulatory agency filings in the US and Taiwan.

Going by the leaked information, the U Ear’s gets a glossy plastic design which has a rounded earbud tip and a stem that extends down the ear, similar to what Apple’s AirPods.

However, there seem to be two big differences which includes the charging pins and the colour. The charging port on the HTC earbuds are located on the front of the earbuds, instead of the end tips. The colour choice is also unique, compared to the other products which have been opting for white. The earphones are all black, at least the models that were spotted on the listings.

The charging case of the U Ear is also similar to the case that Apple provides with the AirPods. Both look like a compact and polished cube-shaped box. However, there’s a twist. HTC’s case opens up like a ring box, rather than having a hatch on the top of the case.

The case also features a USB-C port to charge the earbuds, and it appears packaging will include a USB-A to USB-C cable.

