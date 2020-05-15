‘HTGAWM’ series finale’s surprising deaths have fans ‘traumatized’

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead from the series finale of How to Get Away With Murder.

After six seasons, the hit ABC drama How to Get Away With Murder came to an end Thursday and finally revealed who killed Annalise Keating, played by the brilliant Viola Davis.

The death of the legendary character (in Shondaland) has been teased throughout the entire season, ever since the Season 6 premiere in September of last year. However, before we get to that, let’s go over the fates of some of our other beloved characters and – is Wes really alive?

Following Annalise’s trial, in which she was acquitted, Connor was handcuffed and taken to prison, after turning down the immunity deal that Oliver secured for him, while Michaela went free after taking a plea deal. That wasn’t the only hard blow to Oliver – Connor also asked for a divorce.

Outside of the courthouse, where Annalise and Tegan were talking to the press, Bonnie attempted to intercept Frank, who was determined to shoot and kill Governor Birkhead. Frank succeeded, but at the price of his own life… and Bonnie’s. As Annalise screamed and sobbed while Bonnie died in her arms, fans took to Twitter to express their trauma.

I’m emotionally traumatized from tonight’s #HTGAWMFinale Frank and Bonnie deserved better 😭 — Steph (@DtownGirl927) May 15, 2020

i will be forever traumatized because of the Annalise Frank and Bonnie scene, ‘til death done them apart😭 #HTGAWM — Kawthar (@KawtharMT) May 15, 2020

Cut to Annalise’s long-teased funeral, we found out that it was, in fact, a real funeral and Annalise really died (some fans theorized that Annalise faked her own death). However, our beloved law professor actually died in the best way possible – of old age. What we didn’t see in all of those teases, next to the portrait of Annalise, was an aged-Annalise, who lived a full and happy life following the traumatic events.

As for Wes? No, he did not somehow survive. Since the funeral was set in the future, Annalise’s students were grey and old as well, which meant that Laurel Castillo and Wes’s son, Christopher, was all grown up and a spitting image of his father.

We also found that Christopher was mentored by Annalise, and becomes a law professor himself, bringing the series full circle as Christopher speaks the last line of the series: “I’m Professor Christopher Castillo. This is Criminal Law 100, or as my mentor liked to call it: How to get away with murder.”

Following the episode, emotional, but satisfied, fans quickly took to social media to praise the “absolutely perfect” series finale.

Wow. The series finale of #HowToGetAwayWithMurder was a great way to wrap everything up, even if my heart broke a little. The very end was SO fitting and it made me tear up. I’ll miss this show! It was one heck of a ride. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/RDDbqC8w5f — 𝙷𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊𝚑 ͛ °o° (@hanrubyprice) May 15, 2020

I can’t believe it’s over 😭😭😭😭😭 #HowToGetAwayWithMurder and what a great end it was. I cried and I was at the edge of my seat the whole time. That pretty much sums up how the show made me feel every episode. What a brilliant show. Gonna miss that cast so much!!! — NICKatKNIPE (@NickKnipe) May 15, 2020

thank you, @violadavis, for giving us an ICON of the lgbt community and black people, an independent and smart woman, strong but also breakable, badass and brilliant. Annalise Keating could have never been played by anyone but you.

we’ll miss you forever.✨#HTGAWM #HTGAWMfinale pic.twitter.com/HKJB4rb0Jc — 𝗍𝗒𝗋𝖾𝗅𝗅𝗂𝗈𝗍 ; HTGAWM spoilers (@xflorenzistan) May 15, 2020

The series finale of How to Get Away With Murder aired Thursday at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Watch Jeff Probst announcing the winner of this year’s historic ‘Survivor’ season finale from his garage:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up onTwitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.