Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou loses major court battle as B.C. judge rules extradition bid should proceed | CBC News

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has delivered a major blow to Meng Wanzhou, ruling that extradition proceedings against the Huawei executive should proceed.

In a widely anticipated decision on so-called double criminality, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes says the offence Meng is accused of by American prosecutors would be considered a crime if it occurred in Canada.

The 48-year-old chief financial officer of the telecommunications giant is charged with fraud in the United States for allegedly deceiving banks into a possible violation of U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.

In a 23-page ruling released Wednesday, Holmes said that the essence of Meng’s alleged crime is fraud.

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou has been living in one of her Vancouver homes for the majority of the 18 months since her arrest. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

And the fact Canada doesn’t have the same economic sanctions against Iran as the U.S. wouldn’t stop someone being prosecuted in Canada for the same offence.

“Canada’s law of fraud looks beyond international boundaries,” Holmes wrote in her decision.

“Ms. Meng’s approach to the double criminality analysis would seriously limit Canada’s ability to fulfill its international obligations in the extradition context for fraud and other economic crimes.”

Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in December 2018 on an extradition warrant. She is accused of lying to an HSBC executive in Hong Kong about Huawei’s control of a company that was said to be violating U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.

Prosecutors claim that Meng’s alleged lies put banks at risk of prosecution and loss because they would be violating U.S. sanctions themselves in handling Huawei’s finances.

Holmes’s ruling does not mean that Meng will be extradited to the U.S.

The judge still has to hold hearings to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to warrant extradition, and Meng has also claimed that her rights were violated at the time of her arrest.

Holmes pointed out that Canada’s Minister of Justice will also have a chance to weigh in on whether a decision to commit Meng for extradition would be contrary to Canadian values.

But the decision comes as a major setback to Meng, who is daughter of Huawei’s billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei. On Saturday night, she staged a photo shoot on the steps of the B.C. Supreme Court building in apparent anticipation of a victory.

Meng poses with friends and family on the steps of the B.C. Supreme Court building in downtown Vancouver days before a judge ruled on her extradition case. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Meng’s lawyers argued that the fact Canada does not have economic sanctions against Iran meant her alleged actions would not have been considered a crime in Canada because no bank would have suffered a loss in an identical set of circumstances.

The Crown, on the other hand, argued that Meng’s alleged offence was fraud, pure and simple, which is a crime in both countries.

In the ruling, Holmes wrestles with the question of whether a judge can consider the effect of U.S. sanctions in coming to a decision, given that she was supposed to be imagining a hypothetical version of the facts all set in Canada.

But the judge said Meng’s lawyers were trying to make the scope of her analysis too narrow.

“Canada’s law of fraud looks beyond international boundaries to encompass all the relevant details that make up the factual matrix, including foreign laws that may give meaning to some of the facts,” Holmes said.

“The offence of fraud has a vast potential scope. It may encompass a very wide range of conduct, a large expanse of time, and acts, people and consequences in multiple jurisdictions. Experience shows that many fraudsters benefit in particular from international dealings through which they can obscure their identity and the location of their fraudulent gains.”

Holmes also addressed Meng’s lawyers’ concern that the offence would see Canada enforcing sanctions Canadians have explicitly rejected.

She pointed out that economic sanctions are not as “fundamentally contrary” to Canadian values as something like slavery.

And she also said it would ultimately be the job of Justice Minister David Lametti to decide whether surrendering Meng to the U.S. authorities would be “unjust or oppressive.”

Meng was scheduled to appear in court after the release of the judgment to arrange further court dates for hearings on an alleged abuse of process.

She has denied the allegations against her.