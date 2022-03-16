Huawei Launches Secure Digital Payment Solution with Ozow

In its continuing quest to bring convenience to its device users, Huawei Mobile Services has partnered with Ozow to bring an easy, seamless and secure payment method onboard .



You can now make purchases in all your favorite HUAWEI Mobile Services, including AppGallery, HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music, HUAWEI Themes, and HUAWEI Mobile Cloud using the Ozow as a payment solution.

It’s more than just being connected online. Over the past few years, the world has accelerated into an interconnected digital ecosystem.

Everything is linked, from the phones in our hands, the computers we use to even our everyday household gadgets. In fact, the World Economic Forum believes that the next evolution of the internet (and the technology that supports it) is an extended reality – the blurring of lines between the physical and digital world.

At the forefront of some of the world’s leading consumer electronics that are making this possible, the tech firm understands the intrinsic need to develop innovative solutions that elevate the experiences of its device users. To make this even more seamless, Huawei has partnered with Ozow to provide a more convenient, easy and secure way to make instant payments on the Ozow platform and Huawei AppGallery.

Ozow’s payment solution provides device users with the option to make real-time payments directly from their bank account.

Ozow’s payment solution provides device users with the option to make convenient and safe real-time payments directly from their bank account. All the device user needs to do, is choose Ozow as a payment option during the Huawei online checkout process and select their bank. Once they are logged in using their internet banking credentials the device user can then select the account to pay from.

The device user’s bank will then send a one-time password (OTP) or mobile authentication to the device user’s cell phone or banking app to verify the payment. Once authorised, the transaction is immediately completed. Unlike many other systems, Ozow does not require the device user to register and does not store their online banking login details.

As one of the leading fintech players in the market, Ozow is committed to broadening the payment ecosystem by developing solutions that make it easier and more accessible to transact. This partnership with Huawei enables device users to make payments directly from their bank profile without the need for cards.

Lu Geng, Middle East & Africa Device Ecosystem Development & Operations Dept Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group states that, “At Huawei, our device users are at the heart of everything we do and we are constantly looking at ways to increase their overall experience with our products. I am excited about this partnership with Ozow as this new additional method of online payment is not only hassle free, but also so much more convenient.”

Thomas Pays, CEO and co-founder of Ozow, says that consumer expectations have increased. “Huawei has recognised the importance of the drive towards payment modernisation to ensure that they’re providing a truly inclusive payment process for its customers.”

“We believe that the integration of our innovative payment technology will support Huawei in meeting the needs of its customers, all while allowing them to deliver an even richer experience on its platform,” says Pays.

To make a payment using Ozow, Huawei device users simply need to select Ozow as their payment method on AppGallery, Huawei Video, HUAWEI Music, HUAWEI Themes or HUAWEI Mobile Cloud and enter their bank details to select which account to pay directly from. The device user then approves the payment on their banking app with a secure second factor authentication.

The additional payment method provides the following benefits to Huawei device users:

• Smooth customer experience: Ozow is convenient. There is no need to sign up for any additional accounts or fill out any forms. Payments are completed in a matter of seconds and provide the best checkout experience on mobile devices, as opposed to completing forms which is time consuming and cumbersome

• Protected consumer identity: Making payments with Ozow is secure. No personal data is storedprocessed and /or shared during the payment process thus there is no need to be concerned about identity theft. The payment process always requires the device user to confirm the payment on a physical device thus makes card-not-present type fraud impossible, thereby increasing the device user’s trust and improving the payment conversion rate.

With how convenient the Ozow payment platform is, device users can now start paying directly for their in-app purchases by clicking here.

Related