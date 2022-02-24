Huawei Malaysia Partners with KVC Industrial, JJ-LAP to Advance Renewable Energy Transition

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has recently entered into partnerships with KVC Industrial Supplies Sdn Bhd and JJ-LAPP (M) Sdn Bhd in a bid to meet the country’s energy demands and to accelerate its progress towards carbon neutrality by 2050 through solar manufacturing and the deployment of Photovoltaic (PV) technology.

These partnerships with KVC Industrial Supplies and JJ-LAPP Malaysia will see both partners taking on the sales, distribution and service support of Huawei’s complete range of solar inverters across the country. Both parties have currently secured the role of being the main distributors of Huawei Smart PV inverters in Malaysia.

Huawei Malaysia will also undertake the task of being the technology advisor for both parties and manufacture the products as well as conduct product training to support the development of clean hydrogen and other renewables technologies.

The MoU signing ceremonies were held recently with KVC Industrial Supplies and JJ-LAPP Malaysia in two separate ceremonies. On both occasions, Huawei Malaysia was represented by Mr. Chong Chern Peng, Vice President of Digital Power. The MoU signing ceremony with KVC was witnessed by Huawei Malaysia CEO Mr. Michael Yuan, and the signing ceremony with JJ-LAPP Malaysia was witnessed by their CEO Mr. Marc von Grabowski.

“KVC has contributed more than 600MW in Malaysia for the Solar PV industry. This is parallel with our values of being ‘Committed to People and the Planet’. We strive to accelerate the nurturing of a sustainable ecosystem through strategic partnerships,” said KVC Industrial Supplies Country Managing Director Mr. Eddie Wong Kok Leong.

“We are proud to have established a long and successful partnership with Huawei since 2017. We achieved remarkable milestones when we worked together to deliver unprecedented carbon reductions and we believe that our comprehensive solar PV XtructureD Solutions® and an extensive sales network will complement Huawei’s state-of-the-art technology and propel us towards greater heights,” he added.

“We are excited to further our partnership with Huawei in Malaysia and we are looking forward to working with them as their certified Value-Added Partner and ASEAN Regional Partner. The combined expertise of Huawei, with more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology, and JJ-LAPP Malaysia, a leading cable, connectivity and renewable energy solutions provider with an extensive network and a broad reach in ASEAN, will no doubt accelerate the growth of renewable energy solutions in Malaysia and the region,” said Mr. Chang Chee Keong, General Manager of JJ-LAPP Malaysia.

According to Mr. Chong, the partnerships have enabled all parties to develop strong bonds with their clients and improve efficiency in delivering better products, solutions and services to the market.

“We believe in the development of the local ecosystem by collaborating with partners. Achieving carbon neutrality will require the collective efforts of all industry players. We at Huawei are committed to this end by offering our products and solutions through our partnerships towards jointly exploring new journeys of green and digital value transformation for society,” said Mr. Chong.

Solar energy has been a key pillar of the global energy transition and has become the preferred energy source of choice due to rapid advancements of high-tech solutions that have drastically improved its accessibility, adaptability, competitive pricing, sustainability, and productivity output.

With electricity consumption expected to double by 2040 in Southeast Asia, Malaysia is one of the fastest-growing solar energy markets. The demand for solar energy reciprocates the concerns of emission and pollution of high electricity consumption and is key to meeting the additional energy capacity that will be needed to fuel growth in the region’s emerging markets.

SOURCE Huawei

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

