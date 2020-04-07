Huawei P40 and P40 Pro now available in Europe, come with free Watch GT 2 or 2e

Today is a good day if youre looking for a new phone  Huaweis flagships, the new Honor and a Redmi just became available.













Huawei P40  Huawei P40 Pro  Honor 30S  Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Lets start with the Huawei P40 and Pro. Both are available on Huaweis official site in Germany, the vanilla model goes for 800 and the Huawei P40 Pro is 1,000. Shipping starts tomorrow and you can register to get a free Huawei Watch GT 2e and FreeBuds 3 TWS.

Huaweis online stores in France and in Italy do not list the shipping date yet, but they do run a similar promo  a free Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm Sport with every P40 (Pro or not). Note that the Italian price for the P40 Pro is 50 higher.



The Spanish site sells it 1,000 total after a 100 discount. Brits are looking at £900 for the Pro and £700 for the vanilla version.

Whichever site you open, you are always greeted with the same message  the P40 phones come with Huawei Media Services.

The phones are also available in China, of course.

Also launching in China today is the Honor 30S  you can find it at online retailers JD, Tmall and, of course, Vmall. The phone already managed CNY 100 million in sales.

Sales of the Redmi Note 9S also begin today (its the international version of the Note 9 Pro). Its available in China, but we havent found it in Europe yet.