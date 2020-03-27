Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro Plus Are the Company’s New 50-Megapixel Wonders

Huawei launched its new flagship smartphone range yesterday in China. The new Huawei P40 series includes three models, the vanilla P40, the P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+.All three phones come with an identical design and all of them support 5G connectivity as well as Wi-Fi 6. Huawei is also offering the same processor on all three models- the Kirin 990. Like Samsung, these phones are also playing on the large megapixel count on its cameras.

Huawei P40

The P40 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display offering FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution and comes with a fingerprint scanner as well. The phone is powered by the company’s octa-core Kirin 990 5G processor which comes with the Mali-G76 MC16 GPU. The handset will be offered in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.0 storage variant. There is an option to expand the storage using Huawei’s Nano Memory 2 card.

This comes with a triple camera setup on the back. The main camera includes a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens. Along with that, there is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 lens. For selfies there is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture with an infrared sensor ToF (Time of Flight) sensor housed in a pill-shaped hole-punch design.

The battery on the handset is rated at 3,800mAh battery and comes with SuperCharge 22.5W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top, but no Google apps onboard. Other features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC. It will be offered in three glossy colour variants – Black, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White, as well as two matte variants – Blush Gold and Silver Frost. Pricing starts at EUR 799 (Rs 66,500 approx)

Huawei P40 Pro

This is obviously a bigger and larger version having a 6.58-inch OLED panel with FHD+ (2640×1200 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned before, this one is also powered by the sameKirin 990 5G processor and Mali-G76 MC16 GPU, along with 8GB of RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage expandable via Nano Memory 2 card.

The P40 Pro comes with four cameras at the back with the same 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens with OIS, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with SuperSensing, and a 3D depth sensing camera. The front camera remains the same including the 32-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture with an infrared sensor ToF (Time of Flight) sensor.

The battery is obviously larger at 4,200mAh with support for SuperCharge 40W fast charging and Wireless SuperCharge 27W fast charging.Connectivity options remain the same as the P40 including 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and so on. Even the colour variants remain the same. The handset is priced at EUR 999 (Rs 83,000 approx).

Huawei P40 Pro+

The Huawei P40 Pro+ sits on the top of the pack and is mostly identical to the Huawei P40 Pro with a few differences. The main difference is the camera setup which includes the same 50-megapixel primary sensors with f/1.9 aperture lens and OIS, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel SuperZoom periscope lens (125mm) camera with 10x optical zoom and an f/4.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens (80mm) camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 3D depth sensing camera. It also comes with more inbuilt storage (512GB). The battery remains the same at 4,200mAh but offers SuperCharge 40W fast charging, as well as Wireless SuperCharge 40W charging. It will be offered in two colours- Black Ceramic and White Ceramic and it is priced at EUR 1,399 (Rs 1,15,000 approx).