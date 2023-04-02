Huawei Rolls Out new Enterprise products, banks on TD Africa’s Reach

Advertisements







Huawei unveils Next Gen Networking Devices, IP products, Intelligent Collaboration Ideahub series, targets SME market through TD Africa

Huawei, a leading multinational technology company has partnered with TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest tech, solutions and lifestyle distributor to unveil a range of state-of-the-art products targeting the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) market in Nigeria and beyond.

They include the Intelligent Collaboration IdeaHub series products, next-generation networking devices and smart storage products.

The revolutionary products were unveiled at a well-attended launch event at Yudala Heights located at 13 Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The Huawei IdeaHub series is an intelligent endpoint which integrates multiple functions, including multi-screen collaboration between mobiles and PCs, interactive whiteboard, remote collaboration, FHD video conferencing and built-in HD AppGallery.

Among the IdeaHub series is the new IdeaHub Board 2 which brings digital to every classroom for interactive teaching and immersive learning.

Furthermore, IdeaHub Board 2 is Huawei’s next-gen education device equipped with a 4K soft light screen to protect the eyes.

It integrates the teaching hardware and software ecosystem to provide functions such as smooth writing, convenient projection, and multimedia connection in digital classroom, hybrid learning, and collaborative classroom scenarios.

For its Next-Gen Networking Devices rollout, the new devices include the S3710 and S5735-L series SME switches, AR617 and AR651 series SME routers and the AirEngine 5761 series SME access points. These devices offer advanced networking capabilities to help SMEs build reliable, secure and scalable networks that can support their business growth.

Also unveiled was the brand’s Intelligent Storage product – Huawei OceanStor which unlocks new levels of intelligence and power inherent in data, helping organizations of all sizes navigate the uncertain, complex, and diverse marketplace.

Purpose-built for the digital world, Huawei OceanStor offers converged and flexible storage solutions that boast the power and reliability needed to meet green, sustainable, and future-facing development goals.

Each of these products embody simplified management systems, with active storage of up to 50G. These products were developed to help small businesses effectively manage their enterprises and ensure efficiency at every stage, including setup and upgrading as well as getting quick service and prioritized support, while keeping data secure and backed up via Cloud storage so that businesses can concentrate on running their operations.

“SMEs hold the economic framework of every country as they represent over 90% of businesses and more than 50% of global employment rate. With small businesses at the core of our economy, TD Africa is proud to be the channel through which SMEs have access to these business transformational products. We are also glad that Huawei products play a major role in helping these businesses grow,’’ disclosed Mrs. Chioma Chimere, Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa.

She added: “Today, our partner Huawei, who are at the forefront of innovative technological products and services, have brought this to our doorstep. The essence is to drive empowerment the way it should be. Not only do they want to contribute to the success of big companies, but they are also supporting the bulk of those who need to be empowered – SMEs. You don’t have to be a big name in the business sector before you embrace technology. Every SME should embrace the products unveiled as it will help your business grow significantly in the remaining three quarters of this year.’’

Also speaking at the event, Gary Lee, Channel Director, Huawei cited the company’s consistency in churning out cutting-edge products, despite the challenging and constantly shifting business climate, even as he emphasized that Huawei’s enterprise business is committed to bringing ICT to each sector.

“Huawei, in partnership with our distributor TD has put this event together to see how we can create more value for our partners with our new SME products. Today, with our dedication and drive stimulated by our core value of customer centricity, we have provided solutions that will help our partners and SMEs be better positioned as they ride on these products. We won’t just launch these products. We are going to provide quality support systems for our partners and their customers to have seamless experiences as they enjoy these products,” he stated.

Further exciting channel partners and resellers at the event was the Huawei Incentives Policy – a sales performance scheme through which salespersons of client-facing tier partner of Huawei enjoy handsome commissions for every deal they close.

The event also provided useful networking opportunities for partners and other attendees, some of whom went home with Huawei Notepad tablets as giveaways.







