Huawei to Upskill 1000 Solar Practitioners in Sub-Saharan Africa – TechEconomy Nigeria

Introducing “Thousand Digital Power Talents Programme”

The first batch of over 100 South African solar industry practitioners received training from Huawei this week in Johannesburg, South Africa, marking the official kick-off of Huawei’s “Thousand Digital Power Talents Programme”. The programme aims to upskill more than 1 000 solar practitioners across Sub-Saharan Africa.

With the theme “Together, for a Better and Greener Africa”, the programme was a significant milestone in Huawei’s effort to drive growth and expand the ecosystem for Africa’s solar sector. Sector stakeholders including Mr. John van Zuylen, CEO of Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA), and Dr. Rethabile Melamu, CEO of South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) joined Huawei at the opening ceremony of the programme.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Xia Hesheng, President of Southern Africa Digital Power Business, highlighted Africa’s immense potential in terms of renewables and solar energy. “African countries have more than 40% of the world’s solar energy resources, it’s crucial to have the right talent to tap into that potential. Through our Thousand Digital Power Talents Programme, we are committed to strengthening local talent ecosystem and drive further industry growth in Africa with local partners.” said Xia.

“At Huawei, we are dedicated to facilitating efficient solar power supply in Sub-Saharan Africa through our digital power technologies and solutions, while striving to grow solar industry ecosystem in the region through capacity building and talent developing programmes like this,” said Xia. “With Huawei’s solutions that integrate digital and power electronics technologies and the Talent Programme, we are committed to creating more value for our partners.”

Huawei will host 25 training sessions in the remainder of 2022 and throughout 2023. The sessions, including theoretical and practical learning, will upskill solar practitioners with knowledge of digital power technology and solutions, as well as practical installation skills.

“SAPVIA is delighted to have Huawei, who shares the same vision of quality and safe solar PV installations, as a partner. I have no doubt that our continued collaboration will contribute to much-needed skills transfer to build the Africa we want”, said Dr. Melamu.

Mr. John van Zuylen pointed out that, as the demand for solar energy grows in South Africa and elsewhere across the continent, the sector is experiencing a shortage of skilled workers. “AFSIA welcomes Huawei’s talent development program, and looks forward to cooperating with Huawei to share new skills with solar technicians across the continent over the next 12 months”, said van Zuylen.

In addition to South Africa, Huawei will also carry out training sessions of the talent development programme in Kenya and Nigeria.

