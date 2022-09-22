Huawei Wins Two Major Honours at Tech Innovation Awards 2022

Huawei a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure has won two major awards at the 6th edition of annual Tech Innovation Awards formerly called Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA), widely known as Nigeria’s ICT Oscars Awards

Out of a longlist of several hundreds of companies, Nigeria Tech Innovation Awards (TIA) juries selected Huawei for ‘Excellence in 5G Technological Innovations’ award.

The award was conferred on the Company as a reflection of Africa’s tech ecosystem’s high recognition of Huawei’s continuous efforts to enhance the possibilities of mobile and digital technology.

The jury not only praised Huawei for the company’s commitment to drive innovation in the field of smart devices, with meticulous R&D on A.I. and own chipsets, but also for its position as important partner for the Nigerian telecom infrastructure market.

Similarly, Huawei was received ‘Network Infrastructure Provider of the Year’ award at TIA 2022.

With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure.

Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

While commending Huawei for her innovative prowess focused on customer needs, Mr. Akin Naphtal, CEO, InstinctWave the event organiser said TIA celebrates the energy, creativity and commitment of the people, government, state actors and private enterprises driving the sector,” and urged the company not to relent in its contribution to Nigerian society through innovation, and take pride in supporting the partners with driving digital transformation.”

Other major winners were IHS Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria , Nigerian Communications Commission, Avanti Satellite Communications and Dimension Data and a host of others.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had a double run emerging as the Outstanding Telecom Regulator of the Year, while its Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Prof. Umaru Garba Danbatta is the Telecom Industry Leader for 2021.

GMD/GCEO of VDT Communications Limited, Abiodun Omoniyi,, Ayotunde Coker, Managing Director, were among the Nigeria top Tech Personalities.

Nigeria’s most prized IT and Telecom event operates as a collaborative platform with stakeholders majorly ATCON, and the ADEF. The event is powered by InstinctWave, an ISO certified company.

Naphtal also said that Huawei has invested heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward.

“With more than 180,000 employees, and operating in more than 170 countries and regions, Huawei has proven itself as a global power-house in driving innovation.

