Huawei Y9s now available across India, including red zones. Details here

Huawei Y9s was launched last week and the company has declared 19 May for the first sale of the device. Fortunately, the country wide restriction on e-commerce activities of non-essential items was lifted from most districts in the country, including red zones. However, no activities are permitted in containment zones.

The Huawei Y9s is available on sale from Amazon India’s website and is selling for ₹19,990. The company is also giving buyers the chance to avail a few offers. The company is offering ₹1000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on purchase of Huawei Y9s but this offers in only valid on prepaid orders only. The cashback offer will be valid for orders paid on May 19th, 2020 (12:00 AM) till May 25th, 2020 (11:59 PM).

The company is also offering flat 5% off for Prime members that purchase the device using Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

The Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch Ultra FullView Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. The company claims that the no-notch display delivers an ultra-wide horizon.

The new Huawei smartphone operates on a Kirin 710F octa-core chipset which provides powerful gaming and an enhanced live stream viewing experience.

The smartphone is available with 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage, expandable via SD card to 512GB, along with the UFS2.1 storage technology and Huawei’s advanced Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS) technology.

The phone houses a triple camera setup at the back consists of 48MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP depth camera. The device also houses 16MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4000mAh battery, which aims to support continuous calling for 40 hours, music playback for 80 hours and video playback for 9 hours.

