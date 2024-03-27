Huawei's Automotive Solution "HMS for Car" Leads Global In-Vehicle Service Breakthrough, Making its First Foray into Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei’s automotive solution, HMS for Car, has made its grand debut in Southeast Asia at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Huawei’s global expansion and highlights Thailand’s growing importance as a regional automotive hub.

Tailored for the Thai Market

HMS for Car demonstrates Huawei’s commitment to the Thai market by incorporating enhanced Thai language intelligent voice control and a comprehensive database of local Points-of-Interest (POI). This localization strategy ensures a seamless and intuitive driving experience for Thai users. Additionally, Huawei is actively building a local partner ecosystem to further optimize product performance and user experience. This collaborative approach positions HMS for Car for robust growth and long-term success in Thailand and beyond.

A Leading In-Vehicle Solution

Building on its success in China, HMS for Car offers a comprehensive and innovative in-vehicle solution for global automotive companies. The solution features a suite of core applications, including Petal Maps, Celia, HUAWEI AppGallery, SkyTone, and HMS Core, empowering automotive partners with the tools they need to succeed in the global marketplace. According to data, the selected NEV car brands of Huawei has that have performed the fastest growing sales in the China Market. This fully showcases that the in-vehicle solution of HMS for Car has played a huge role in promoting the development of NEV companies.

Four Core Capabilities Drive Innovation

The Thai Motor Show served as a platform for Huawei to showcase the significant upgrades made to HMS for Car across four key areas: Intelligent and Smart Navigation, Unified Network Services, Intelligent Celia, and Dynamic Ecosystems Partners. These advancements are driven by four core functionalities:

Map Box: Delivers lane-level navigation, EV charging support, AR-HUD navigation, and assistance with ISA map certification. According to the 2023 data analytics, Petal Maps has exceeded 40 million users base since its launch.

AI Box: Provides full-vehicle voice control through rich interactive features such as dialogue interaction and hotword recognition.

Provides full-vehicle voice control through rich interactive features such as dialogue interaction and hotword recognition. Net Box: Leverages Huawei SkyTone to provide a seamless and superior in-vehicle traffic service experience.

Leverages Huawei SkyTone to provide a seamless and superior in-vehicle traffic service experience. App Box : Supports the listing, distribution, and management of in-vehicle applications, along with development tools for rapid integration.

Openness and Collaboration

Huawei fosters an open and collaborative approach within the automotive industry. By partnering with top global ecological partners, Huawei can leverage collective expertise to optimize products, provide convenient access methods, and enhance developer access to the HMS for Car platform.

Shared Vision, Global Success

Driven by its comprehensive solution upgrades and robust ecological cooperation system, Huawei HMS for Car is poised to lead Chinese automotive companies into the global market and contribute to the overall prosperity of the industry.

