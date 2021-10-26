Huawei’s Petal Search partners with Jumia, AliExpress and Wego

Petal Search, Huawei devices’ leading search engine, invites users to begin their search journey and decrease their visits to shopping malls, as it showcases bargains and exclusive offers from leading brands across Africa.

Browse clothes, pay your bills, book a PCR test, access governmental portals, book flights and hotels, shop for electronics or beauty products, and much more via a few taps on the Petal search engine.

Users can access exclusive deals and offers through Petal Search across Africa’s favourite brands:

AliExpress: Petal Search offers users easy access to products on one of the world’s largest online stores! From electronics, toys, and tools, to accessories, and the latest fashion attire, AliExpress provides users with everything they need.

Wego: Wego brings flight and hotel offerings to its users to help them get the best rates and deals from hundreds of airline, hotel and online travel agency websites. Book your long awaited vacation through Petal Search’s travel centre.

Jumia: Users can indulge in an online shopping experience and buy goods including electronics, furniture, beauty products, apparel, and much more through Petal Search.

In addition to shopping, Petal Search has introduced the new “Nearby” feature that allows users to explore restaurants, cinemas, shopping malls, gas stations, libraries, coffee shops, attractions, and more which are close to them.

Huawei will continue to enhance its search engine features and welcome additional brands to boost users’ shopping experiences.

The search engine is certified for General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), promising users a safe and protected surfing experience.

With a team of specialists constantly working to enhance users’ experience, the Search customises features to their audience locally to ensure that they meet their needs.

