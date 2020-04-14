Huckberry Has a Great Sale on the Most Comfortable Clothing Today
Huckberry
Quarantine life requires some extra comfort. Sure, you can wear any old thing in your closet, but if your only options are tattered sweatpants and a your ratty college hoodie, now is a great time to refresh feel-good gear to boost your spirits and look great on your next video conference call.
That’s where Huckberry comes in. Right now, the online retailer is offering a bunch of discounts on the most comfortable clothing for men. While we typically turn to Huckberry to prepare for our next outdoor adventure, it also has an impressive selection of options for the great indoors. So, whether you’re in the market for some soft sweats to wear during a video conference or a robe to cocoon yourself in afterward, there’s a good chance you’ll find something that fits in nicely with your newfound WFH setup.
Go ahead, take a look at our favorite deals to get cozy while working from home.
Wellen Waffle Raglan Pullover
$88.00
$56.98
Consider this pick the perfect mash-up between a cozy hoodie and your favorite waffle tee.
Wills Cashmere Jogger
$240.00
$167.98
Whoever said sweatpants can’t be fancy have never seen this cashmere style from Wills.
Flint and Tinder 10-Year French Terry Pullover
$98.00
$48.98
Flint and Tinder designed this pullover so you’ll wear (and love) it for years to come. In fact, the French terry material is only supposed to get softer over time.
Flint and Tinder Organic Slub Henley
$62.00
$39.98
If you ask us, a henley is perfect mix of comfort and stylish.
Todd Snyder Sherpa Overshirt
$248.00
$98.98
Found: A wearable blanket that you’ll actually want to show off.
Portuguese Flannel Pajama Shirt
$114.00
$46.98
Consider this pajama shirt an elevated alternative to the oversized tee you wear to bed each night. Oh, and did we mention its over 50% off?
Portuguese Flannel Pajama Pants
$120.00
$71.98
While you’re at it, you might as well pick up a pair of matching pants.
Taylor Stitch The Fisherman Sweater
$228.00
$168.98
Not only is this sweater super comfortable, but it’s perfect for the transitional weather.
Todd Snyder x Champion Full Zip Polartec
$188.00
$121.98
If you need us, we’ll be mentally wrapped in this fuzzy layer.
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
$148.00
$73.98
This flannel will look polished enough to wear to your next Zoom call.
Coyuchi Airweight Organic Robe
$128.00
$107.98
Tired of your standard sweatpants and T-shirt combo? Slip into this super-soft robe from Coyuchi.
