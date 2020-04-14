Huckberry Has a Great Sale on the Most Comfortable Clothing Today

Quarantine life requires some extra comfort. Sure, you can wear any old thing in your closet, but if your only options are tattered sweatpants and a your ratty college hoodie, now is a great time to refresh feel-good gear to boost your spirits and look great on your next video conference call.

That’s where Huckberry comes in. Right now, the online retailer is offering a bunch of discounts on the most comfortable clothing for men. While we typically turn to Huckberry to prepare for our next outdoor adventure, it also has an impressive selection of options for the great indoors. So, whether you’re in the market for some soft sweats to wear during a video conference or a robe to cocoon yourself in afterward, there’s a good chance you’ll find something that fits in nicely with your newfound WFH setup.

Go ahead, take a look at our favorite deals to get cozy while working from home.