Huckberry’s Latest Flash Sale Features All the Spring Style Inspiration You Need

Fresh off a huge WFH sale a few weeks ago, the most-delicious sounding website on the internet is back with yet another banger of a promotion, this time featuring up to 30 percent off a wide selection of spring styles. Starting today (April 8, for those who’ve lost track at home), Huckberry is hosting its seasonal Flash Sale for a full week, so head on over to check out the site’s newly-discounted offerings.

Huckberry sells gear for urban aesthetes who are genuinely into all the outdoor activities my doctor keeps telling me I should take up, which, on further reflection, is, like, the ideal look for our socially isolated times. It’s office-appropriate gorpcore that doesn’t lean so heavily into the look you end up lost in the sauce. Now is the perfect time to dress like you might, at any moment, serendipitously hike up some steep hill in a park right outside the city you live in because if anyone calls you out for not really being about that life you can shake your head wistfully and talk about how hard it is to stay in touch with nature in the midst of a global pandemic.

Is anyone else but me curious about how they decided on “Huckberry”? I mean, I can’t be the only here. According to the brand’s official origin story the founders were inspired by Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, but when it came time to register the domain Huckleberry.com was already taken. Damn. That’s pretty straightforward, actually. I’m not going to lie, I feel a bit let-down. I thought there was going to be some slightly more obscure reference involved for sure.

Either way, don’t sleep on Huckberry’s selection of must-have spring essentials, whether you’re gearing up to scale the closest mini-mountain around all on your own or dripping tomato sauce on your already-stained tee while you scarf down a microwaved pizza on the living room couch.