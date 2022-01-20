HudsonLake Names Don Smialowicz Chief Executive Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — HudsonLake, an award-winning, full-service strategic and creative communications firm, is taking its growth prospects and client-service excellence to the next level with the appointment of Don Smialowicz as CEO. Smialowicz is a highly-respected public relations executive with expertise across human resource management, talent development, corporate communications, change management and DE&I initiatives. HudsonLake Founder and former CEO Cynthia Hudson will focus solely on her responsibilities as Chair of HudsonLake’s Board of Directors.

“HudsonLake – and by extension, our client partners across the country – will benefit greatly from Don’s experience leading and managing companies through accelerated growth, his people-first focus and his results-producing ethic,” says Hudson. “I look forward to Don’s partnership and contributions as we propel our clients’ success, add top-tier talent and enter the next phase of our expansion.”

Smialowicz joins HudsonLake after more than 18 years at DDC Public Affairs, where as its President and COO he oversaw the global operations of 150 employees supporting more than 300 clients. Leading a diverse group of technical and professional services teams, Smialowicz saw the company through periods of significant growth and transformation, including his lead role in the company’s M&A activity and acquisition by The Omnicom Group. Before joining DDC, Smialowicz was with Burson Cohn & Wolfe’s grassroots communications division where his focus was on human resource management and organizational development.

“I am thrilled to be joining HudsonLake,” says Smialowicz. “The HudsonLake team is loaded with high-performing talent, earning a reputation for delivering results for top global brands and industry leaders under challenging and often complex circumstances. The firm shares my career-long passion to help organizations attract talent, drive engagement and manage through change; and I am so appreciative to have the opportunity to become a part of the team that has built HudsonLake into the premier communications and creative firm it is today.”

About HudsonLake

HudsonLake is a full-service communications firm, specializing in transformative workplace communications with more than 30 professionals in markets across Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Portland, Oregon. Known for unparalleled, in-depth experience, clients turn to the firm for its hands-on approach and expert, senior-level counsel to manage multi-faceted, complex and highly sensitive organizational initiatives. Boasting a full suite of strategic communication and creative services, HudsonLake serves clients from Fortune 50 corporations to regional healthcare providers, industry associations and non-profit organizations throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.HudsonLake.com.

Media Contact

Quinton Crenshaw, Chief Marketing Officer, HudsonLake, +1 214-802-1801, qcrenshaw@hudsonlake.com

Facebook

SOURCE HudsonLake

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

