Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Latest News

Huge AI models can be halved in size without degrading performance

ByJimmys Post

Jan 19, 2023

A way to cut the scale of artificial intelligence models by 60 per cent could save huge amounts of energy and make them more accessible

Technology



18 January 2023

By Alex Wilkins

It might be possible to have AIs like chatbots that are just as good but use less energy

salarko/Alamy

Large artificial intelligence language models, like those used to run the popular ChatGPT chatbot, can be reduced in size by more than half without losing much accuracy. This could save large amounts of energy and allow people to run the models at home, rather than in huge data centres.

Many recent advances in artificial intelligence models have come from scaling up the number of parameters: the values that each model tunes to …

Source link

Related Post

Latest News

Web3 promises to reclaim the internet from tech giants – will it work?

Jan 19, 2023
Latest News

Will we ever see commercial plane flights without human pilots?

Jan 18, 2023
Latest News

Microsoft joins Layoff Squad with 5% Staff Affected

Jan 18, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Blog

Arçelik Named One of The Most Sustainable Companies in the World in Corporate Knights' 2023 Global 100 Index

Jan 19, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

Growatt wins 'pv magazine Award 2022' for its APX HV battery

Jan 19, 2023 Jimmys Post
Latest News

Huge AI models can be halved in size without degrading performance

Jan 19, 2023 Jimmys Post
Advertising

THE NEW LANCÔME GLOBAL AMBASSADOR EMMA CHAMBERLAIN

Jan 19, 2023 Jimmys Post