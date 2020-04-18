Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine blames Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow for longstanding feud with Ryan Reynolds aka Deadpool | Bollywood Life

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds feud on social media has been one of Hollywood’s longest-running online battles, with both Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds taking potshots at each other on Twitter and Instagram every opportunity they get, be it on their movie posts, family outings, public activities, outfits they sport or food they eat among other things. It’s been going on for years now and neither star seems to be in a mood to back off. It’s all done in good jest though and no malicious intent or anything below the belt is ever aimed by the two at each other, which is why their everyone finds it so hilarious. Also Read – Avengers Endgame: Scarlett Johannson aka Black Widow’s alternate death scene will leave you bummed

Where did it all begin though? Well, in an interview with The Daily Beast, Hugh Jackman recalls that his social-media rivalry with Ryan Reynolds began because of the latter’s former wife, Scarlett Johansson. “How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started! I met him back on ‘Wolverine’, and I used to tease him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan (2008-2011, before Reynolds tied the knot with Blake Lively in 2012).” Also Read – Black Widow trailer: Scarlett Johansson is here with Natasha Romanoff’s backstory, and it’s intriguing AF

“So when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behaviour here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the ‘Deadpool’ thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Jackman added Also Read – Marvel Cinematic Universe releases its India calendar, Black Widow and The Eternals to release in 2020

Speaking about the thought he puts into getting back at Reynolds each time, Jackman elaborated, “I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution. I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready.”

Well, we don’t mind such online feuds as long as the digs are witty and banter, funny.

