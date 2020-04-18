Hugh Jackman Shares Cute Story of His & Wife Deborra Lee-Furness’s First Date

Hugh Jackman takes his dogs on a brief walk around the block in new York City on Friday (April 17).

The 51-year-old actor joined his family later on in the day as they loaded up some essentials and bags to a car before heading to their home in The Hamptons.

Hugh also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and shared a fun story of his first date with wife, Deborra Lee-Furness.

Turns out that Deborra had gotten a call from a girlfriend who was with Mick Jagger at the time and wanted her to join them at a party. But, she turned them down and told them she was having dinner with Hugh instead.

Watch the couple tell the cute story below: