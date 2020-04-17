Hugh Jackman wears a face mask as he goes on another stroll with his daughter

They’ve been lockdown in their New York City apartment for weeks now as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in the US.

But Hugh Jackman, 51, enjoyed a much-needed breath of fresh air on Thursday, going for his daily stroll with his teenager Ava, 14, and their pet pooch Dali.

The father and daughter duo both wore face masks as they walked around the block close to their home.

Hugh and his wife Deborra Lee-Furness recently urged their fans to stay at home to protect others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Moulin Rouge actor and his 64-year-old wife shared a video to Instagram last week, filmed at their New York apartment.

‘Hi there! We stay home for all of our family, and for all the people working in essential services. All the doctors and healthcare workers,’ Deborra-Lee said to camera.

‘Nurses, garbage collectors, bus drivers. All of those who cannot stay home, we stay home for you,’ Hugh added.

The pair nominated Trudy Styler and Sting to make a similar video, under the viral #istayhomefor hashtag.

Hugh wrote in their caption: ‘We stay home for our family and all the people working in essential services. Who are you staying home?

Earlier this month, Hugh took a moment to ask his Instagram followers to ‘stay home and do the right thing’.

He also reminded people to limit outside exposure and practice proper social-distancing.

Hugh looked into the camera and said: ‘Listen to our country’s doctors and officials. If you have to be outside, limit exposure to others.’

This is time for us to all come together. Follow the guidelines that all of our doctors and officials all over the world have said would help. Thanks for listening.’

Last week, Hugh revealed how he is maintaining his fitness while in lockdown. Hugh shared a video of himself running up the stairs in the 15-storey apartment building that he lives in, as gyms are closed.

’15 floors baby!’ The Great Showman star said in the clip, with a big grin on his face.