Hulu debuts creepy and star-studded ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ trailer

“It’s perfectly safe,” croons Nicole Kidman in a vaguely Eastern European accent in the trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers — but watching the trailer, it does not seem very safe! The series, based on Liane Moriarty’s novel, takes place at a health and wellness resort run by Masha (Kidman), whose mysterious demeanor hides more sinister motives.

The eight-episode series comes from Big Little Lies‘ David E. Kelley and also stars Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.

Nine Perfect Strangers will hit Hulu with the first three episodes on August 18.