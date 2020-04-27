Hulu Releases First Look at ‘Love, Simon’ Spinoff Series ‘Love, Victor’ – Watch Now!

The first trailer for the upcoming Love, Victor series has been released!

Hulu released the first-look trailer at their upcoming spinoff series from the 2018 movie Love, Simon.

Love, Victor focuses on lead Michael Cimino‘s character Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School — the same high school as the movie — on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation.

The series was originally supposed to air on Disney+, but due to creative differences, it was moved to Hulu.

Original movie star Nick Robinson will narrate the half-hour series in addition to serving as producer.

The show also stars Ana Ortiz, Sophia Bush, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, and Mason Gooding.

Love, Victor will premiere on June 19th!