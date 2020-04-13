Hum Tum Aur Quarantine: ‘It was a challenge,’ says Haarsh Limbachiyaa on shooting a home-made series | Bollywood Life

Bharti Singh, who is one of the finest comedians of Indian television, has come up with a novel idea amidst the lockdown. Since all the TV and film shoots have been stopped due to the coronavirus breakdown, the comedian decided to shoot a new show at her own place with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Haarsh and Bharti’s new show is called Hum Tum Aur Quarantine and the promo of the show has already aired on Colors. You will be able to watch Hum Tum Aur Quarantine on the entertainment from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. Interestingly, the show has been entirely shot by Haarsh and Bharti. Also Read – #HappyBirthdayKapilSharma: Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh and others send best wishes to the comedian

Spilling more details about their home-made show, Bharti Singh told Mumbai Mirror online, “With everyone sitting at home during the lockdown and finding new ways of entertaining themselves, we thought it was the best time to put our talent to use. The series has short gags that will focus on fun activities during our lockdown. It is entirely shot by Haarsh and myself from home. We also want to tell everyone to stay indoors, stay safe and enjoy our new series.” Also Read – The Kapil Sharma Show, March 29, written update: Kapil Sharma receives a special gift from his fan

Since the series is being shot at home, it was difficult for Haarsh, who was handling technical aspects of the show, to shoot it without proper crew and equipment. He said, “For both Bharti and myself, this was a challenge, but since I have a production house, luckily I have access to all my production equipment and we were able to shoot these videos without compromising on the quality. This is the first time in the history of television, that actors will be shooting themselves for a TV series without stepping out and having any involvement of a professional crew. I am very excited about Hum Tum Aur Quarantine as the concept is unique. We are all locked down and this makes for a lot of fun gags that are common with people.” Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, March 1, highlights: Karishma Tanna bites snakes, Tejasswi Prakash fights maggots

