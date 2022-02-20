Latest News
Human and robot chemists work better together than alone
February 20, 2022

Human and robot chemists work better together than alone

A new system helps labs determine the most efficient way to produce target molecules by utilising the strengths of humans and robots

Technology



24 January 2022

By Matthew Sparkes

Scientists working with a robot in a lab

Shutterstock/Party people studio

Chemists have devised a new system to help robots and humans collaborate more efficiently in labs by recognising the strengths and weaknesses of each.

Automation is a growing feature of chemistry labs, taking over many of the repetitive, complex and time-consuming tasks required to run experiments and measure results. In “self-driving laboratories”, robots pour, mix, distil and titrate chemicals, while an artificial intelligence pores through data and highlights interesting experimental avenues.

Alán Aspuru-Guzik at the University of Toronto in Canada and …

Source link

Jimmys Post
0
Tags :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now