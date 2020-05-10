Hundreds of anti-vaxxers clash with police during protest in Melbourne’s CBD

A huge crowd of anti-vaxxer protesters chanting ‘we do not consent’ have broken social distancing laws during a rally about the lockdown laws and 5G internet.

At least six people were arrested as about 300 protested on the steps of Parliament House in Melbourne on Sunday in an effort to lift COVID-19 lockdowns.

Footage of the demonstration showed a large police presence as Victorian residents and conspiracy theorists banded together with signs that read ‘fight for your freedom and rights’ and ‘don’t lock down the people, lock up the government’.

Demonstrators, including families with small children, could be heard chanting for the police to release the people who had been arrested.

Protesters gathering outside Parliament House in Melbourne CBD, Sunday, May 10

Footage of the demonstration showed a large police presence as Victorian residents and conspiracy theorists banded together with signs that read ‘fight for your freedom and rights’

One man was tackled to the ground as crowds shouted ‘what is his crime?’.

Someone else with blood on his head could be seen surrounded by officers wearing bullet-proof vests.

Another man named Walter, from Orbost – fours hours east of Melbourne – was escorted into a paddy wagon and fined $1,600 for breaking social distancing restrictions.

He said it was a small price to pay to ‘spread the message’, The Age reported.

‘The police just want to intimidate you and scare you,’ Walter said.

One man was tackled to the ground as crowds shouted ‘what is his crime?’

Police wearing surgical face masks arrested some protesters and worked to contain the protest

Someone else with blood on his head could be seen surrounded by officers wearing bullet-proof vests

One woman told reporters she had government documents proving the virus was manufactured intentionally.

‘I have evidence of the virus being created in the ’70s with documents to prove it,’ she told the Herald Sun.

She claimed a ‘universal coronavirus vaccine’ was created in the early 2000s by US authorities who want to force ‘a global microchip of humans and mandatory vaccination’.

‘It’s all written in the New Testament,’ she bizarrely explained.

‘We do not consent.’

Crowds also chanted for Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to be arrested.

One man was escorted from the protest in a paddy wagon by police wearing surgical face masks

A police officer confronts a man as protesters gather outside Parliament House in Melbourne

Police escort a man away from the protest with face tattoos. He was handcuffed as he was moved into the police paddy wagon

A man dressed all in black is dragged away from the scene in Melbourne’s CBD on Sunday

Gates has been targeted by trolls who believe he will use the COVID-19 vaccine to inject tracking devices into the bodies of recipients and achieve world domination.

Theories linking coronavirus to the rollout of the new 5G network have swept the globe during the health crisis, despite experts’ desperate efforts to debunk the claims.

Australian professor of medicine, and public health advocate John Dwyer described conspiracy claims that 5G causes the deadly virus as ‘dangerous nonsense’.

He also refuted claims 5G technology is harmful to our health.

‘At this time in the fight against the epidemic, this is dangerous nonsense. Even to have a few people think differently that social distancing isn’t for them is a silly idea and is putting all of us at risk,’ he said.

The protesters will demand the government lifts ‘absurd’ lockdown rules and reopen the nation immediately, and have been encouraged to print these signs for the occasion

A pamphlet for the event urged people in ‘any state, any country’ to ‘peacefully stand on the steps of your government building and demand answers.’

‘Do not be deterred by this continued fear mongering and false reporting,’ one protester posted online.

The woman said the primary reason for the ‘peaceful protest’ is to ‘stand up for our lawful rights… and to hold our government accountable for the unlawful directives they have tried to force upon us.’

The lockdown rules have been ‘sold off as lawful, in our interests and to protect us from a ”deadly” coronavirus ”pandemic”,’ she added.

COVID-19 has killed in excess of 270,000 people globally, and infected 3.9 million. In Australia, there are 6,941 known cases, including 97 deaths.

The woman said any fines distributed on the day will ‘not be lawful’ and that guests should not consent to being told that the gathering is not essential.

A pamphlet for the event urged people in ‘any state, any country’ to ‘peacefully stand on the steps of your government building and demand answers’

‘This peaceful gathering IS an essential gathering,’ she said. ‘Do not consent to being told it is not.’

‘The Australian public is now aware and not afraid to stand up and hold the Daniel Andrews and Scott Morrison governments accountable.

‘We will stand against this misinformation about an app, mandatory vaccinations, the 5G installation and and all related coronavirus deceit, and call on the government to lift the absurd shutdown and to re-open our state and country now.’

Victorian health minister Jenny Mikakos today called the protest ‘disappointing’ in a press conference.

‘That is incredibly disappointing that some individuals don’t understand that these restrictions have been put in place to keep them safe … the whole of Victoria safe,’ she said.

‘I know that the whole of Australia, the whole world in fact, is waiting with great anticipation (for) a potential vaccine being developed for coronavirus.’

Police Minister Lisa Neville on Friday pleaded with the organisers of the two protests to cancel their plans to take over the city.

‘I am just making a plea here to protest organisers… to cancel those protests,’ she said.

Anti-vaxxers were present at the protest – arguing the government’s lockdown rules are not lawful. Pictured: A separate protest on vaccinations

‘We have come so far and to blatantly breach these restrictions like that put Victoria Police in a difficult position, put our community in a difficult position and tie up police resources that we don’t need tied up.

‘If you are thinking about going to those protests, don’t. If you do, Victoria Police will be there.’

Protesters said they would welcome police and urged them to stand by their side.

‘Of course Victoria Police will be present. We call on them to stand alongside us,’ one said.

Commissioner Ashton urged protesters to have patience as lockdown restrictions could be lifted after the state of emergency ends on Monday.

‘We get on top of this and we can start to enjoy more freedoms again,’ he said on Friday.

‘We are potentially not far off seeing some easing… so just be patient with us a bit longer.’

Under the current restrictions, Victorians are only allowed to leave home for essential reasons and can be fined $1,652 if caught breaking the law, under some of the most restrictive conditions in the nation.