Hydrogen Economy Global Technologies & Markets 2022-2030: Focus on Hydrogen Vehicles, Hydrogen Electrolyzers, Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure and Green Hydrogen Production

The importance of green hydrogen is becoming increasingly recognized by countries all over the world as a viable and essential clean energy for the future.



In early 2019, when attempting to look for countries interested in a national hydrogen strategy, there were only a handful in preliminary stages like China, South Korea and France. However, as of Feb. 2022, there were more than 10 countries including Australia, major EU countries and the USA, have come up with elaborate and long term plants for the hydrogen strategies, with more countries likely to announce similar strategies soon.



The United States is increasingly looking to incorporate green hydrogen in its total energy strategy, as the DOE having identified hydrogen as one of its key focuses. It aims to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% to $1/kg in the next decade. Furthermore, President Biden recently signed into law the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $1.5 billion for clean hydrogen manufacturing.



All these points to the increasing evidence and gives weight to the viability and utility of green hydrogen not just in a particular country, but all over the world in several use cases.



Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, governments consider sweeping changes to planning laws and investments to increase their energy security.

The report contains a thorough analysis of 4 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 310 markets.



Questions answered in this report include:

What will the 2022-2030 market size be?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives customers to invest?

What are the technologies trends?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

How much are countries expected to invest in Hydrogen Economy?

The Hydrogen Economy Technologies market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.



By 4 Hydrogen Economy Technologies:

Hydrogen Vehicles

Hydrogen Electrolyzers

Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure

Green Hydrogen Production

By 5 Revenue Source Markets:

Infrastructure

Product Sales

Maintenance

Upgrades

Other

By 5 Regional Markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

By 60 National Markets:

Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2020-2030 market

Industry Value Chain

Financing & Loans

Governmental R&D Funding

