Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, End-user Industry and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Fixed, Portable), End-user Industry (Chemicals, Mining & Metallurgical, Pharmaceuticals) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, RoW) – Forecast to 2026″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global hydrogen fluoride gas detection market is expected to grow from USD 543 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 704 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The rise in demand for hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices is increasing continuously owing to their increasing applications in the chemical & oil & gas industry. The growth of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market can also be attributed to the rising global demand for miniaturized devices, technological advancements in electronic devices, and the availability of portable electronic devices for automotive, industrial, and healthcare applications.

The fixed devices segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen fluoride gas detection market during the forecast period

Fixed devices are traditional hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices, which have been widely used in various end-user industries for a long time. Being the oldest device type in use, they are available in various gas sensing technologies, including electrochemical and photoionization. They are permanently installed at industrial units and manufacturing facilities. Due to their various advantageous features, such as high accuracy, continuous monitoring, and high reliability, they have a high demand in the chemical, oil & gas, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical sectors. Owing to this, the fixed devices segment accounted for a larger share of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Chemical industry to witness the highest CAGR in hydrogen fluoride gas detection market during the forecast period

In the chemical industry, a wide variety of gases are produced during different chemical preparations. These need to be measured for personnel safety, environmental safety, and process control reasons. Hydrogen fluoride, a highly toxic, corrosive, and harmful gas, is found among these gases. The chemical industry is a major consumer of hydrogen fluoride gas and liquid and their detection solutions. Hydrogen fluoride fumes may be emitted on leakage, spillage, or heating of fluorosilicic acid solutions or by concentrated solutions. If the hydrogen fluoride gas concentration is too high, there will be a risk of poisoning or suffocation and an explosion with spark. Therefore, the staff must always know the composition and concentration of hydrogen fluoride gas in the site environment and take timely evacuation and other relevant measures. Thus, it is expected to increase the demand of hydrogen fluoride gas detection devices. Owing to this, the market for chemical industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global hydrogen fluoride gas detection market during the forecast period.

Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market by 2026

In 2026, APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the overall hydrogen fluoride gas detection market. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to this growth is technological developments and a major focus on energy harvesting in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. China and Japan are industrial hubs that house numerous electronic equipment, devices, components, automotive, and other industries, in which semiconductor chips are core components.

Moreover, the industrial transformation toward digitalization is expected to transform manual processes into digital processes in the manufacturing industries. This is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced and miniatured electronic devices and products. This increase in demand is expected to boost the demand for semiconductor chips. As hydrogen fluoride is widely used in the semiconductor industry for etching and cleaning applications, thus, it is expected to support the growth of the hydrogen fluoride gas detection market in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market

3.2 Realistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario

3.4 Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Opportunities

4.2 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market, by Type

4.3 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market, by End-User Industry

4.4 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market, by Region

4.5 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Accidents due to Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Leakage in Oil & Gas Refineries and Chemical Plants are Driving Demand for Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Devices

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations for Human and Environmental Safety

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Price of Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth of Automotive Industry

5.2.3.2 Increased Adoption of IoT by End-User Industries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Sensor Calibration is Difficult

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Businesses of Market Players and Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market Players

5.5 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Ecosystem

5.6 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.7 Case Study

5.7.1 International Gas Detectors Help Manchester Engineering Campus Development in Protecting Staff and Students 24/7

5.7.2 Msa Safety Incorporated Help Petroluem Refinery to Achieve Highest Amount of Protection with Highest Uptime Available and No Maintenance

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis, 2015-2021

5.12 Tariffs and Regulations

6 Different Forms of Hydrogen Fluoride

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas

6.3 Liquid Hydrogen Fluoride

7 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fixed Devices

7.2.1 Fixed Devices Enable Continuous Monitoring of Hydrogen Fluoride Gas

7.3 Portable Devices

7.3.1 Portable Devices are Effective and Practical Measurement Tools

8 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Market, by End-User Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemicals

8.2.1 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Devices Help Maintain Personnel and Environmental Safety in Chemical Industry

8.3 Mining & Metallurgical

8.3.1 Hydrogen Fluoride Finds Numerous Applications in Mining & Metallurgical Industry

8.4 Pharmaceuticals

8.4.1 Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Devices Detect Accurate Levels of Hydrogen Fluoride in Pharmaceuticals

8.5 Glass Etching

8.5.1 Fixed and Portable Hydrogen Fluoride Gas Detection Devices are Essential to Actively Monitor Levels of Hydrogen Fluoride

8.6 Others

9 Regional Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.2.1 Product Portfolio

10.2.2 Regional Focus

10.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

10.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Strategies

10.3 Market Share Analysis, 2020

10.4 5-Year Company Revenue Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Emerging Leader

10.5.3 Pervasive

10.5.4 Participant

10.6 Company Footprint

10.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.7.1 Product Launches

10.7.2 Deals

10.7.3 Others

11 Company Profile

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Honeywell International Inc.

11.1.2 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

11.1.3 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

11.1.4 Msa Safety Incorporated

11.1.5 Gfg Instrumentation, Inc.

11.1.6 Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd.

11.1.7 Rki Instruments, Inc.

11.1.8 Analytical Technology, Inc. (Ati)

11.1.9 R.C. Systems, Inc.

11.1.10 Sensidyne, Lp

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 New Cosmos Electric Co., Ltd.

11.2.2 Shenzhen Yuante Technology Co., Ltd. (Safegas)

11.2.3 Atb Analytics LLC

11.2.4 Gasera Ltd.

11.2.5 International Gas Detectors (Igd)

11.2.6 Gao Tek Inc.

11.2.7 Macurco Gas Detection

11.2.8 Membrapor Ag

11.2.9 Sensor Electronics Corporation

11.2.10 Shenzhen Korno Import & Export Co., Ltd.

11.2.11 Neo Monitors As

11.2.12 Applied Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd.

11.2.13 Ec Sense GmbH

11.2.14 Henan Otywell Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

11.2.15 Sick Ag

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60poil

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydrogen-fluoride-gas-detection-market-with-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-type-end-user-industry-and-geography—global-forecast-to-2026-301470536.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

