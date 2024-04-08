Hydrogen Pipeline Market Projected to Reach $27.43 billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The report titled “Hydrogen Pipeline Market by Type (Fixed Pipelines, Mobile Pipelines), Pipeline Material (Metallic, Non-metallic), Distance, Installation Type – Global Forecast 2024-2030“ is now available on 360iResearch.com’s offering, presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $9.90 billion in 2023 to reach $27.43 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.66% over the forecast period.

“ Global Hydrogen Pipeline Networks Fuel the Clean Energy Revolution Bridging Production and Demand across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific “

The global market for hydrogen pipelines emerges as a major force in the clean energy transition, facilitating the seamless transport of hydrogen gas to meet varied industrial and energy sector needs. These pipelines support essential industries and pave the way for advancements in fuel cell technologies, providing the backbone for a cleaner future. Regions such as the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are at the forefront, driven by government support, technological breakthroughs, and the unified goal of achieving zero-emission targets with a focus on reducing carbon footprints. The Americas are witnessing a surge in demand for both traditional and green hydrogen, fueled by high-level initiatives and renewable resources, particularly in the U.S. and emerging in South America. Europe’s stringent emission standards and cohesive strategies, such as the European Hydrogen Backbone, demonstrate a strong commitment to establishing a vast hydrogen network, while the Asia-Pacific region is growing, owing to ambitious hydrogen programs and industrial expansion. Challenges include the high costs of infrastructure and the need for international standards, technological innovations, and opportunities, including strategic investments that are paving the way for overcoming obstacles.

“ Pioneering the Clean Energy Revolution With The Rise of Hydrogen in Decarbonizing the Future “

Decarbonization is increasingly crucial, which has sparked a dynamic shift toward embracing low-carbon technologies and reinforcing legal frameworks to diminish reliance on fossil fuels. The emergence of hydrogen, especially its green variant, is a crucial player in powering industries and transportation methods that are traditionally harder to shift to electric power. Advances in clean energy generation technologies have generated solar, wind, and hydropower as major elements of renewable energy, and hydrogen is positioned as a groundbreaking solution for efficient energy storage and distribution due to its high energy content and clean combustion. The creation of a hydrogen economy is further catalyzed by significant investments in hydrogen pipeline development and pilot projects, laying the groundwork for its expanded use. Integral to this shift are global and local initiatives, including Canada’s Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities Program, France’s Green Growth Coalition, the Clean Energy Ministerial, India’s National Bioenergy Programme, and the Africa Clean Energy Corridor. These efforts underscore the collective ambition to replace traditional energy sources with cleaner, sustainable, and economically feasible alternatives, marking a definitive step towards a sustainable, resilient energy landscape.

“ The Dual Role of Mobile and Fixed Hydrogen Pipelines in Meeting Global Demand “

In the evolving landscape of hydrogen transportation, two distinct approaches, fixed and mobile pipelines, are paving the way to ensure a consistent hydrogen supply, catering to diverse global demand scenarios. Fixed pipelines, constructed with durable materials to withstand hydrogen’s specific needs, offer a reliable solution for efficiently transporting large volumes of hydrogen across established paths, benefiting sectors with constant high demand. Mobile pipelines, encompassing transportable high-pressure vessels, provide unmatched flexibility and accessibility, which is especially crucial for remote areas or regions yet to develop fixed infrastructure. This method shines in scenarios requiring quick scalability and lower upfront costs, making it indispensable for areas with variable hydrogen needs or in the early stages of market development. As the world is inclined toward decentralized energy sources, including sustainably produced hydrogen, the synergy between fixed and mobile pipeline systems plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between production sites and end-users, ensuring a resilient and adaptable hydrogen supply chain.

“ Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. at the Forefront of Hydrogen Pipeline Market with a Strong 9.47% Market Share “

The key players in the Hydrogen Pipeline Market include Linde PLC, L’Air Liquide S.A, N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Open Grid Europe GmbH, and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

“ Dive into the Hydrogen Pipeline Market Landscape: Explore 193 Pages of Insights, 544 Tables, and 24 Figures “

Preface Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Insights Hydrogen Pipeline Market, by Type Hydrogen Pipeline Market, by Pipeline Material Hydrogen Pipeline Market, by Distance Hydrogen Pipeline Market, by Installation Type Americas Hydrogen Pipeline Market Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Pipeline Market Europe , Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Pipeline Market Competitive Landscape Competitive Portfolio

