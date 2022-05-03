HydroGreen Recognized in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ – The winners of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, and CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (“CubicFarms” or the “Company”) (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, received an honourable mention for its HydroGreen technology in the Best World Changing Idea – North America category.

Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards honours clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises. The Company’s HydroGreen Automated Vertical Pastures™ indoor growing technology for fresh livestock feed was recognized for helping farmers and ranchers grow commercial scale amounts of nutritious fresh fodder in any climate, 365 days a year.

A dozen Automated Vertical Pastures™ machines save 500 million gallons of water every year compared to irrigated crops. Unlike traditional outdoor growing methods yielding only two harvests per year, this efficient process grows from seed to feed in six days for daily harvests. Farmers and ranchers also have the option to repurpose up to 500 acres of land traditionally used for outdoor growing by producing up to 25 million pounds of nutritious livestock feed per year.

“We’re delighted to have HydroGreen recognized in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards this year, building on CubicFarms’ recognition in the same category in 2021,” said Dan Schmidt, President of HydroGreen. “Farmers and ranchers around the world are under increasing pressure to do more with less. Automated Vertical Pastures™ offer a unique solution that maximizes efficiencies and better utilizes our natural resources like land, water, and energy. We’re proud that in addition to the significant environmental benefits of HydroGreen growing, the nutritional and performance improvements are game-changers in the industry.”

Results and data from HydroGreen feeding trials at Crosswind Jerseys Inc., a dairy in South Dakota, supports favourable increases in milk production, health, and fertility after calving, including 12 percent increases in rumination activity and dry matter intake, 5 percent increases in milk production, and 8 percent increases in conception rates. Protein levels in HydroGreen feed are as much as 25 percent higher than in the parent grain, with high digestibility, meaning that dietary energy isn’t wasted.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase winners, finalists, and honourable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of nearly 3,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company‘s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

