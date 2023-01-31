Hyperscale Data Center Industry in Germany is expected to reach ~USD 2 bn in 2027F owing to the growing AI adoptions and Internet of Things devices: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market is highly consolidated with 4 players – Equinix, Vantage Data Center, CyrusOne and Iron Mountain. These are the major hyperscale data center companies contributing 45% of market share in Germany catering to IT, BFSI and Telecom industry.

The 5G and 6G technology will push the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the Germany market.

Primary demand drivers for Hyperscale Data Center services in Germany are industries such as Cloud, followed by Telecom, 5G Deployment, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The industry is moving towards variety of technological advancement related to IoT and AI. These technologies ensure growth in terms of competitiveness and better customer services.

Current Market Positioning: The number of people connecting to the internet is continuing to drive demand for data-center-based compute and connectivity. Companies choose to “rent” server space from a cloud provider, which is eventually kept in a data centre, rather than investing in real hardware.

Energy Efficiency: It is a key component that drives the hyperscale data center market, as all businesses strive to improve their total energy efficiency. Organizations seek data centers that use the least amount of energy while having the least impact on the environment. The drive to save money on power rises the demand for energy-efficient hyperscale data centers. In data centers, high-density blade servers, and storage systems provide higher computation capability per Watt of energy consumption.

Increasing Investments: The rising number of smart hospitals in Germany owing to rising investments in digital healthcare infrastructure in the country. Smart hospitals accelerate patient’s journey and increase operational efficiency. Increasing investments in communication and technology is also boosting the market growth in Germany.

Internet of Things devices: The increase in the Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the various industries is speculated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growing AI adoptions also boosts the growth of Hyperscale Data Centers.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication- “Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by the growing adoption of remote work and surging demand of cloud computing solutions“ by Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the hyperscale data center market in Germany. Growing volume of big data and Low costs to enterprises are expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecasted period 2022P-2027F.

Key Segments Covered

Segmentation By End Users

Enterprises

Cloud Providers

Segmentation By Industry Users

Technology

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare

others

Segmentation By Type of Solutions provided

Storage

Network

Server

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

Key Target Audience

Data Centers Service Providers

Telecom Companies

Governments

Cloud Providers

Information Technology Companies

Telecommunication Service Providers

Enterprises

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2022P

2017-2022P Base Year: 2022P

2022P Forecast Period: 2022P–2027F

Companies Covered:-

Supply Side Companies

Vantage Data Center

CyrusOne

Equinix

Iron Mountain

Cloud HQ

Stack infrastructure

Interxion

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Demand Side Companies

Amazon web services

Oracle

IBM

Microsoft

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive Summary

Country Overview of Germany

Market Overview of Hyperscale Data Center in Germany

Market Size of Hyperscale Data Center Industry in Germany on the basis of Volume and Revenue, 2017-2022P

on the basis of Volume and Revenue, 2017-2022P Market Segmentation of Hyperscale Data Center Industry in Germany , 2022P(By End Users and Industry Users, and By Solutions Provided)

, 2022P(By End Users and Industry Users, and By Solutions Provided) Industry analysis

Growth Drivers of Hyperscale Data Center Market

Government Rules and Regulations in Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market

Hyperscale Data Center Market Issues and Challenges and Trends in Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market

Hyperscale Data Center Market TAM, SAM, SOM of Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market

Demand Analysis of Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market

Competitive Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Market Segmentations; Competition; Future Market Size, 2027)

Competition Landscape

Cross Comparison of Major Companies on the basis of Data Centers, Location, Employees, Revenue and Certifications

Strengths and Weakness of Major Players in Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market

Hyperscale Data Center Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2022P-2027F

Future Market Segmentation (By End Users and Industry Users, and By Solutions Provided)

Analyst Recommendations

Research methodology

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Germany Hyperscale Data Center Market

Related Reports by Ken Research:-

South Africa Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027 – Driven by the Growing Adoption of Remote Work and Surging Demand of Cloud Computing Solutions

South Africa Hyperscale Data Centers Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR in double digits between 2022 and 2027E, one of the major determinants for the surging growth in coming years is attributed to the favourable government rules & regulations, formulated to support domestic and foreign investments in data and cloud infrastructure. Increased awareness on environmental impacts and government’s aim to limit carbon footprints in upcoming years, will result in businesses adapting to a strategy to utilize least amount of energy. Teraco offering clients a global data center platform designed to enable digital businesses to scale within a highly connected data community across six Continents.

USA Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by the growing adoption of remote work and surging demand of cloud computing solutions

According to Ken Research estimates, Hyperscale data center market in USA generated a revenue of USD ~ Billion in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of ~14% in between 2017 and 2022. The surging growth is attributed to the increasing usage of internet, popularity of smart homes, wearables, trend of automation across industries, etc. The growth of Big Data; data coming from a number of sources that needs to be stored, processed and analysed to make informed business decisions in each and every industry. The drive to lessen energy consumption will act as a catalyst for the increased demand of energy efficient hyper-scale data centers in coming years.

Morocco Data Center Market Outlook to 2027F- Demand for Low Cost Data Centers along with Higher Capacity is expected to grow in the near future

Morocco’s Data Center market is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 to 2027F. This is majorly due to increasing reliance on technology, rising investment to expand capacity, digital transformation, and an increase in government initiatives. The market is expected to increase due to trends of a rising middle class in the country and accelerated urbanization. Moreover, e-Commerce has great potential in Morocco due to a willingness to make online payments or through a mobile money account. The data center market in Morocco is expected to grow because Morocco will be linked to the Mediterranean’s longest giant submarine cable system called “Medusa” by early 2025. It will connect nine countries in North Africa and Southern Europe which provide access to telecommunication infrastructure that is crucial for developing the digital ecosystem in North African countries by 2024 and 2025.

Philippines Data Center Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by investment from the global players and the transition from colocation to hyperscale with high internet penetration

According to Ken Research estimates, the Philippines Data Center Market – which grew from approximately USD ~0.2 Bn in 2018 to approximately USD ~0.3 Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into USD ~0.6 Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the new government policies, rapid digitalization and cloud adoption. Roll out of 5G and increasing young population using the internet, Digital and instant payments and the demand for domestic data storages will drive the BFSI and IT/ITes share. The rising demand for decreased latency in data transfers and improved connectivity amid the increasing adoption of smart devices is likely to boost the demand for retail colocation data centers.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyperscale-data-center-industry-in-germany-is-expected-to-reach-usd-2-bn-in-2027f-owing-to-the-growing-ai-adoptions-and-internet-of-things-devices-ken-research-301734547.html

SOURCE Ken Research

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

