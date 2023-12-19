Hyundai Auto Canada's stance on the revised zero emission vehicle regulations

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ – Hyundai Auto Canada supports the objectives outlined in the Canadian federal government’s revisions to its light duty zero emission vehicle (ZEV) sales regulations. Hyundai Auto Canada believes the success of the program is dependent on enhanced efforts to address two essential areas required for consumer adoption: charging infrastructure and ZEV affordability.

“Today’s announcement from the federal government is a step in the right direction to maintain the trajectory towards a zero-emission future. We share their vision that the future is in fully electric vehicles that produce zero emissions.” says Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada. “However, consumer adoption of EVs cannot solely rely on making these vehicles available to Canadians. In order to meet the government’s targets, a dedicated investment in charging infrastructure is necessary, especially for Canadians living outside of urban centres. As the second best-selling EV brand in Canada*, we can make EVs accessible to many Canadians. However, ZEV’s are currently more expensive to manufacture until the technology transition can be fully scaled and mass produced. We call on the government to continue offering Canadians financial support to bridge that transition and achieve the ZEV sales target goals outlined today.”

Hyundai’s business is dedicated to its electrification efforts as part of its mission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. In line with this approach, Hyundai Motor Company will launch more than 17 new BEV models globally by 2030; 11 for Hyundai models and six for the Genesis luxury brand – Targeting 7 per cent of the Global EV Market by 2030. Hyundai is already on track towards that goal and is part of a joint venture with six other automakers to develop a charging network across North America that will help ensure the infrastructure can support this shift towards electrification.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last six years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

