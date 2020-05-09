I am absolutely well: Shah scotches rumours on health | India News – Times of India

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday squelched the speculation that had swirled about his health by saying …Read More

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday squelched the speculation that had swirled about his health by saying that he is fine and is free of any disease whatsoever.

“I want to make it clear that I am absolutely well and am not suffering from any disease,” Shah said in a tweet, poking fun at those behind the rumours about his medical condition.

“For several days, rumours have been spread about my health. Some people even took to twitter to pray for my death. I did not deem it necessary to issue any clarification at a time because of my preoccupation with my job as home minister at a time when the country is battling a pandemic. Moreover, I also did not wish to be the killjoy for those who were gloating over their imagination (about my health),” said Shah.

The home minister said that he felt impelled to scotch the rumours because of the concern they sparked among BJP cadre.

Rumours about Shah’s health started doing the rounds soon after the imposition of lockdown and refused to go away despite regular visuals of the home minister attending meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others as well as accounts of his long hours in the office in the North Block. He spoke during the PM’s last interaction with chief ministers.

In the tweet laced with sarcasm, Shah said those fanning the rumours should desist because, as per Hindu beliefs, malicious lies about someone’s health actually work for the victim’s benefit.

“I thank all those who have expressed concern about my well-being. I don’t have any ill-feeling or prejudice towards the rumour-mongers either,” said Shah.