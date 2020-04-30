‘I am destroyed’: Amitabh Bachchan mourns Rishi Kapoor’s death, the Akbar to his Athony

Amitabh Bachchan was devastated to learn of his contemporary actor and friend Rishi Kapoor’s death Thursday morning and He tweeted, “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!” Amitabh and Rishi have worked together in several films, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Kabhie Kabhie, Naseeb, Ajooba and the recent 102 Not Out.

T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Here are their best films together…

Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Late Yash Chopra presented the complexities of relationships in this film. While Amitabh Bachchan’s intense lover Amit was at the helm of affairs, Vikram (Rishi Kapoor) takes the baton from him in the second half. The highlight of the film is heated discussions between its primary characters.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

One of the most entertaining films in the history of Bollywood, this one presented Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor as brothers who were separated in childhood. Vinod Khanna played the third brother. Director Manmohan Desai’s formula film is known for comic scenes and hit songs.

Naseeb (1981)

Manmohan Desai returned to his tried and tested recipe of glorious coincidences and cast Amitabh and Rishi as brothers who fall in love with two sisters. The film’s climax is a masterclass in handling many characters and doing justice to each of them.

Coolie (1983)

Prayag Raj and Manmohan Desai are credited as the directors of Coolie, but Desai’s heavy influence is evident on the film. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor played cousins who reunite in the end keeping the tradition of happy endings alive.

Ajooba (1991)

Big B and Rishi Kapoor played associates who fight a tyrant in this film directed by Shashi Kapoor. Their pairing was the highlight of the film, but it didn’t work at the box office.

Rishi and Amitabh were also seen together in films like Delhi 6 and Om Shanti Om, but those were more like cameos.

Recently, Amitabh and Rishi were seen in 102 Not Out where they essayed the roles of father-son duo. Talking about the time when he bought an award to defeat Amitabh, Rishi had once revealed, “I am ashamed to say it, but I actually ‘bought’ that award. I was so naïve. There was this PRO, Taraknath Gandhi, who told me, ‘Sir, tees hazaar de do, toh aap ko main award dila doonga.’ I am not the manipulative sort but I admit that I gave him the money without thinking.”

Rishi died at 67 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Rishi breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. His wife and actor Neetu Kapoor was by his side. His brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news. A statement from the family said, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

“He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way,” it added.

